Left Menu
Development News Edition

DTIC welcomes UK donation of R50 million to Solidarity Fund

“The grant is aimed at extending the Solidarity Fund’s ongoing efforts to counter the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa, focusing specifically on projects supporting and promoting women,” DTIC said on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:12 IST
DTIC welcomes UK donation of R50 million to Solidarity Fund
The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina, thanked the UK government for the donation. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) has welcomed the United Kingdom (UK) government's donation of R50 million to the Solidarity Fund.

"The grant is aimed at extending the Solidarity Fund's ongoing efforts to counter the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa, focusing specifically on projects supporting and promoting women," DTIC said on Tuesday.

This contribution forms part of the UK's international COVID-19 response and recovery efforts and signals its support for the Solidarity Fund as an independent, South African-run initiative.

"The sum earmarked for the Fund amounts to a £2.15 million (R50 million) donation, which will be used to bolster high priority initiatives currently supported by the Fund. To date, the UK has committed £6.5 million in support of South Africa's response to the pandemic," the department said.

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina, thanked the UK government for the donation.

"I am excited that the British Commission has made specifications that this donation must be directed to the fight against gender-based violence and that it must also be channelled to supporting women's economic empowerment and small, medium and micro enterprises," said Gina at the signing ceremony.

The department said the Solidarity Fund could make a meaningful contribution to approximately 360 existing local and community organisations, which provide critical services in the GBV eco-system.

"With this grant, funding for the second intervention in GBV support will now increase from R50 million to R75 million," the DTIC said.

Gina said a portion of the donation will be paid to women involved in agricultural projects through a voucher system.

"Evidence shows that we have more women than men in the agricultural sector, both in small-scale and subsistence farming, in our rural areas. Women produce food for their households and sell some of these products as hawkers at taxi ranks and other public spaces.

"It is therefore logical that the empowerment of women in this important sector will boost their efforts," Gina said.

Subsistence and household farmers have been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, compromising their ability to continue their ongoing farming activities or preparing for the next farming cycle.

"A farming input voucher for subsistence/household farmers has been deemed to be an appropriate short-term response to support these farmers. The total number of beneficiaries is estimated to be 47 000, across all nine provinces. The UK government's donation will increase funding for the farming input voucher project to R100 million, targeted at 66% women subsistence/household farmers in rural areas," the department said.

British High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigel Casey, said they were delighted to contribute to the Solidarity Fund, a new and innovative initiative that combines public, private and individual commitment in tackling the impacts of this global crisis.

"We are particularly pleased to support the Fund's work to help women affected by persistently high rates of gender-based violence, and to promote women's economic inclusion and empowerment along the long road to recovery," Casey said.

Interim Chief Executive Officer of The Solidarity Fund, Nomkhita Nqweni, said such donations, and all the generous contributions from governments, business and individuals, enable the fund to keep the fight going and provide much-needed assistance to those who need it most.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Over 600 civil rights bodies release charter of demands for protection of marginalised sections

Preventing discrimination against the disabled people and LGBTQ community members and penalising gender, caste as well as religion-based violence were among the charter of demands released by over 600 civil rights bodies for protection of m...

3,005 cases registered, 3,974 arrested under UAPA from 2016-18

A total of 3,005 cases were registered in the country under anti-terror law UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and altogether 3,974 people were arrested in this connection, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on...

13 Bangladeshis held in Bengal for trying to cross international border illegally: BSF

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and three children, were apprehended from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, while trying to cross over to the neighbouring country illegally, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. ...

Another low-pressure area brews over Bay of Bengal

A fresh low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall for four days in Odisha next week, the Meteorological Centre on Wednesday, advising fishermen not to venture into the deep sea. In view of the weat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020