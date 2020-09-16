Left Menu
Development News Edition

Electric scooter maker Okinawa partners with OTO Capital

The leasing model by OTO ensures 30 per cent savings every month with the flexibility to upgrade to any other model within 2-3 years, the company said in a statement. The partnership will also enable digital integration of their platform to make it easier for customers to choose their preferred model and book it through the website instead of visiting a dealer showroom, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:24 IST
Electric scooter maker Okinawa partners with OTO Capital
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Electric scooter maker Okinawa on Wednesday said it has partnered with two-wheeler leasing firm OTO Capital to provide flexible and affordable leasing options to its customers. The leasing model by OTO ensures 30 percent savings every month with the flexibility to upgrade to any other model within 2-3 years, the company said in a statement.

The partnership will also enable digital integration of their platform to make it easier for customers to choose their preferred model and book it through the website instead of visiting a dealer showroom, it added. Initially, the leasing scheme will be available to customers in Bengaluru and Pune through Okinawa dealers and it will be extended across India in the coming months, the company said.

Commenting on the partnership, Okinawa Founder & Managing Director Jeetender Sharma said, "EV industry is dynamic and equipped with many possibilities. One such possibility is to try different business models. This collaboration will really help customers to opt for a sustainable future in the coming festive season," he added. OTO Capital Co-founder Sumit Chhazed said, "Our financing will bring down the cost of owning an EV significantly so that people can save more and spend less on monthly EMIs. The auto industry is coming out of the slump and we hope that the festival offers and online purchasing will attract more customers." The EV market is at the precipice of change. The younger buyers who are owning their first vehicle want to buy electricity, and they want it at an affordable cost, he added.

OTO's flexible model of ownership allows buyers to lease an electric two-wheeler for a minimum of 12 months, after which they can choose to upgrade to any other make and model, the statement said. The leasing period can range from 12 months to 36 months. The affordability provided through leasing guarantees savings of up to 30 percent monthly. For example, the Okinawa Praise Pro would cost Rs 3,960/month over a period of two years through a traditional bank loan, but with OTO financing, buyers have to pay only Rs 2,950/month over the same time, the company said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: TMC questions Centre's strategy, says govt needs humility to work together with states

Accusing the Centre of not consulting experts to draw a strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, TMC MP Derek O Brien on Wednesday said in Rajya Sabha that the Union government needs humility to work with states to move forward. Partici...

Over 600 civil rights bodies release charter of demands for protection of marginalised sections

Preventing discrimination against the disabled people and LGBTQ community members and penalising gender, caste as well as religion-based violence were among the charter of demands released by over 600 civil rights bodies for protection of m...

3,005 cases registered, 3,974 arrested under UAPA from 2016-18

A total of 3,005 cases were registered in the country under anti-terror law UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and altogether 3,974 people were arrested in this connection, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on...

13 Bangladeshis held in Bengal for trying to cross international border illegally: BSF

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and three children, were apprehended from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, while trying to cross over to the neighbouring country illegally, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020