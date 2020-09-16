Left Menu
ICICI Home Finance launches home loan scheme for skilled workers in Delhi

ICICI Home Finance on Wednesday said it has launched a new loan scheme 'Apna Ghar Dreamz', with credit amount in the range of Rs 2 lakh to 50 lakh, for skilled workers employed in the informal sector in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:30 IST
ICICI Home Finance on Wednesday said it has launched a new loan scheme 'Apna Ghar Dreamz', with credit amount in the range of Rs 2 lakh to 50 lakh, for skilled workers employed in the informal sector in Delhi. The scheme is meant for skilled workers such as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, tailors, painters, welders, auto mechanics, manufacturing machine operators, computer mechanics, RO repair technicians, small and medium business owners and grocery store owners in the city, the company said in a release.

The loan scheme is targeted at the informal segment of the population who wish to purchase their own home, but may not have all documents that a formal financial institution would require, ICICI Home Finance said. Customers seeking to avail the special 20-year tenure loan would need to provide documents such as PAN and Aadhaar details, and bank statement of past six months. The customers should have a minimum account balance of Rs 1,500 for loan up to 5 lakh and Rs 3,000 for loan above 5 lakh.

"At ICICI Home Finance, we aim to offer loans to the hard-working professionals in the informal sector of the economy and local business people to fulfil their dream of owning their 'Apna Ghar'. "Since our branch employees are local residents with an understanding of the regional economy, our in-house legal and technical experts assist in processing home loans applications in a quick and hassle-free manner with minimal documentation," said Anirudh Kamani, MD and CEO, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited. Customers can also avail all the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) which is a credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) for Lower Income Groups/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWS/LIG) and Middle Income Groups (MIG – I & II), the company said. Under PMAY-CLSS, a borrower is eligible for maximum subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh.

