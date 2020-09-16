Left Menu
IndiGrid appoints Jyoti Kumar Agarwal as CFO

He has experience in managing multi-dimensional responsibilities across corporate finance, strategy, M&A, treasury, accounting, tax, commercial, secretarial, legal & investor relation functions, IndiGrid said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:45 IST
Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Wednesday said Jyoti Kumar Agarwal has been appointed as its chief financial officer

"Sterlite Investment Managers Ltd acting in its capacity as InvestmentManager of India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) has appointed Jyoti Kumar Agarwal as its chief financial officer from September 16, 2020," it said in a BSE filing

Agarwal comes with a vast experience of nearly 20 years, primarily in banking and infrastructure space where he has held senior-level positions across a variety of functions, the company said. A commerce graduate from St. Xavier’s College, Calcutta, he is also a qualified chartered accountant, CFA charter holder and MBA from IIM, Calcutta. He has experience in managing multi-dimensional responsibilities across corporate finance, strategy, M&A, treasury, accounting, tax, commercial, secretarial, legal & investor relation functions, IndiGrid said.

