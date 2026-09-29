Uttarkashi: All 19 Trekkers stranded at Kalindi Khal Trek safely rescued

All 19 trekkers stranded on the Kalindi Khal trek in Uttarkashi district have been safely rescued on Tuesday, with SDRF teams successfully completing the operation despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain.

ANI | Updated: 29-09-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 10:01 IST
Uttarkashi: All 19 Trekkers stranded at Kalindi Khal Trek safely rescued
Rescue Operation in Uttarkashi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All 19 trekkers stranded on the Kalindi Khal trek in Uttarkashi district have been safely rescued on Tuesday, with SDRF teams successfully completing the operation despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain. The rescue operation, conducted under the direction of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, brought all the trekkers safely to Harsil. SDRF’s specialised high-altitude rescue team carried out reconnaissance and the safe evacuation of the trekkers.

Continuous rain and snowfall posed significant challenges during the operation. However, rescue efforts resumed as soon as weather conditions improved, leading to the safe evacuation of all 19 trekkers. Earlier on Tuesday, the helicopter rescue operation to evacuate trekkers stranded in the high-altitude areas of Uttarkashi resumed for the second consecutive day under the direction of District Magistrate Prashant Arya.

Additional District Magistrate Mukta Mishra, along with officials from all agencies involved in the rescue operation, was present at the Harsil helipad to coordinate the evacuation efforts. The Kalindi Khal rescue operation has now been successfully concluded.

Meanwhile, on Monday, around 1,500 pilgrims stranded near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath route late Sunday night due to a landslide were safely rescued and escorted to Gaurikund by joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF). During the late hours of Sunday, the Rudraprayag District Control Room (DCR) informed Sonprayag Police that several pilgrims had been stranded on the other side of the route near Chirbasa, around three kilometres from Gaurikund, following a landslide. Acting swiftly on the information, the SDRF Sonprayag team, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the site, the team found debris blocking the route near the Chirbasa helipad. Continuous rockfall from the hillside further made movement along the stretch extremely risky. In view of the situation, SDRF, NDRF and DDRF teams jointly launched a rescue operation. Prioritising the safety of the pilgrims, the rescue teams carefully assisted them across the landslide zone. Around 1,500 pilgrims were safely brought to the other side and escorted towards Gaurikund.Despite the continuing rockfall and the risk of further landslides, the rescue teams successfully completed the operation through coordinated efforts. (ANI)

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