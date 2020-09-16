Left Menu
MakeMyTrip enters United Arab Emirates

The company has set its focus on redefining the experience for travellers in the UAE through its wide gamut of offerings spanning across flights, hotels, staycations, activities and more, MakeMyTrip said in a statement. The new market entry will be led by a marketing campaign in India and the UAE as the company partners with top IPL teams, including Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:44 IST
New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said it has entered the United Arab Emirates with its portfolio of offerings for travellers across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain. The company has set its focus on redefining the experience for travellers in the UAE through its wide gamut of offerings spanning across flights, hotels, staycations, activities and more, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The new market entry will be led by a marketing campaign in India and the UAE as the company partners with top IPL teams, including Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, it added. "We are excited to take MakeMyTrip to the UAE and introduce rich travel offerings that are stamped with our deep understanding of evolving traveller needs that will serve the expatriate as well as Emirati population in the region," MakeMyTrip co-founder and group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

As the travel industry gets back on the rails after the coronavirus pandemic-led disruption, MakeMyTrip continues to believe in the long-term opportunity in travel and is confident of the opportunity that the UAE market represents as a global travel hub, he added. With people gradually returning to travel, the company has re-adapted its offerings to assure safety standardisation and augmented hygiene standards in compliance with the guidelines issued by the WHO and local travel authorities, MakeMyTrip said.

"Together with its partners across the value chain, the company has successfully rolled out its offerings for airlines, hotels and holiday packages including staycations, daycations in conformity with MySafety, our safety assurance programme that ensures safety across all travel touchpoints," it added..

