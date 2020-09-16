Meghalaya govt withdraws odd-even rule for vehicles

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday withdrew its odd-even vehicle rationing system across the state except in the state capital, a notification issued by the Transport department said. The rule was introduced in June as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Under the arrangement, movement of vehicles was restricted to odd and even numbers on alternate days.

The system will continue within the Shillong urban agglomeration area and the same will be applicable to vehicles entering the Meghalaya capital from other parts of the state, the notification said. Long distance buses within the state will also be exempted from the odd-even arrangement, the notification said.

Welcoming the state government's decision, an official of the taxi owners and drivers association here said, operation of commercial vehicles had been badly hit due to the regulations.