Lok Sabha passes legislation to bring cooperative banks under RBI's supervision
In a bid to protect the interest of depositors, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Banking Regulation Act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the RBI.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:00 IST
In a bid to protect the interest of depositors, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Banking Regulation Act to bring cooperative banks under the supervision of the RBI. The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 replaces an ordinance that was promulgated on June 26.
Replying to the debate on the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this legislation is for depositors' safety and not for undermining powers of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. Powers of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies have not been encroached upon but banking activity of cooperatives will be regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), she said.
Urban cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks will be brought under the RBI's supervision process applicable to commercial banks. There are about 1,482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state co-operative banks with a depositors base of about 8.6 crore.
- READ MORE ON:
- RBI
- Lok Sabha
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Banking Regulation Act
ALSO READ
Moratorium period on loan repayment extendable by two years: Centre, RBI tell SC
Moratorium on loan repayment amid COVID-19 pandemic is extendable for a period of two years: Centre, RBI tell SC.
Moratorium period on loan repayment extendable by 2 years, Centre, RBI tell SC
'RBI's new current account norms make foreign banks jittery'
ISS' orbital altitude to be adjusted by 2,600 feet for next mission on Sept 10: Roscosmos