* * * * * * Singaporean lender DBS Bank on Wednesday said it will be sanctioning credit up to Rs 5 crore to small businesses within a day using digital solutions. The loans will be sanctioned for enterprises of up to Rs 25 crore turnover while loans of Rs 20 crore will be sanctioned for those with a turnover of up to Rs 100 crore, a statement said..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:57 IST
Yes Bank's managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar on Wednesday termed its bailout by banks led by SBI, and the subsequent actions as an “honest” attempt to build an institution. In a video message, Kumar said the journey has been a fulfilling one for him both professionally and personally.

It is imperative to support small business and communities to prepare for the new normal in a responsible manner and adapt to the evolving changes, he urged. * * * * * * SBI General Insurance on Thursday said it has partnered with Yes Bank under which the lender will distribute its products.

