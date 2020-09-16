Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain, dollar falters ahead of Fed meeting

"Consumers are still overall doing well despite the modest weakness relative to expectations," Price said. The yen rose overnight and extended gains that hit a nearly seven-week high of 104.995 to the dollar as investors sought safer assets.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:07 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain, dollar falters ahead of Fed meeting

Shares rose and the dollar fell on Wednesday on stronger risk appetite as U.S. consumer data showed steady demand ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope will signal a renewed commitment to its dovish policy stance. Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell and Italy's 10-year borrowing costs hit their lowest level since late August as the Fed is expected to provide a somewhat rosier economic outlook and a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for a long time.

Gold prices edged higher and oil prices rose for a second day, rising more than 2%, as Hurricane Sally closed U.S. offshore production and an industry report showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly decreased. At the Fed's last meeting in August the U.S. central bank adopted a new approach to inflation and unemployment that will allow the economy to run a little hotter than in the past to help ensure jobs growth for lower income earners.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news briefing half an hour later. The market will be looking for a fuller explanation for how the Fed will achieve its average inflation target, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro strategist at State Street.

"The Fed has said we're going to strive for a sustainable average inflation number around 2%, but we don't really know what that means," Loh said. "The dollar has become the litmus test for whether or not it's dovish or hawkish," Loh said, referring to the Fed. "The signals that we get from the fixed income market are not as strong as they used to be."

MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.5% to 578.52, while in Europe the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.31% to 1,443.57. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.78%, the S&P 500 gained 0.53% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.15%.

London's FTSE 100 lagged other European indexes, falling 0.59%, but the struggling pound was propped up by a weaker dollar. MSCI's emerging markets index rose 0.57%.

U.S. consumer spending slowed in August, with retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services sliding 0.1% after a downwardly revised 0.9% increase in July. Retail sales lost a little bit of steam in August, but consumers overall are still doing well despite modest weakness relative to expectations, said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial at Troy, Michigan.

When the pandemic slowed economic growth, consumers were in a relatively strong financial condition, the direct opposite of what is normally the case for an economic downturn, he said. "Consumers are still overall doing well despite the modest weakness relative to expectations," Price said.

The yen rose overnight and extended gains that hit a nearly seven-week high of 104.995 to the dollar as investors sought safer assets. The dollar index fell 0.223%, with the euro down 0.03% to $1.1841.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.53% versus the greenback at 104.85 per dollar. Spot gold prices rose 0.61% to $1,967.37 an ounce.

Brent crude futures rose $1.23, to $41.76 a barrel. U.S. crude futures gained $1.40, to $39.68 a barrel. Zinc prices pushed towards the 16-month highs hit earlier this month as resurgent Chinese industry bolstered the outlook for demand and the yuan strengthened, making metals more affordable for Chinese buyers.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief, set to unveil asylum policy, says migration is a fact of life

The European Unions chief executive, set to unveil contentious new asylum policies for the bloc next week, described immigration on Wednesday as a normal fact of life and said the continent should learn to manage it. In a major policy speec...

U.S. Supreme Court extends pandemic-related restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court will remain closed to the public and will conduct its October oral arguments by teleconference as it extended its coronavirus-related restrictions into its new term, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday.The courts an...

Maduro security forces committed crimes against humanity - UN

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has committed systematic human rights violations including killings and torture amounting to crimes against humanity, U.N. investigators said on Wednesday.Reasonable grounds existed to b...

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and elsewhere, including social media and video game companies as well as universities and telecommu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020