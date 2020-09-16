Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt announces more austerity measures; Salary deferment extended for 6 more months

However, the salary thus deferred will carry an interest rate of nine per cent per annum until it is merged into PF on April 1, 2021," the release said. The state Governor had on April 30 given his approval to an ordinance empowering the state government to defer for six days the salaries of its employees for five months.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:16 IST
Kerala govt announces more austerity measures; Salary deferment extended for 6 more months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend the deferment of salaries of its employees for six days by six more months besides various other measures as part of efforts to reduce expenditure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. A cabinet meeting also decided that there will not be any beautification of government buildings, purchase of furniture and vehicles in government institutions and offices for a period of one year, an official release said.

These decisions were taken based on the recommendations of two expert committees set up to review the economic situation of the state. "Deferment of salary will continue for another six months starting from September 1. However, the salary thus deferred will carry an interest rate of nine per cent per annum until it is merged into PF on April 1, 2021," the release said.

The state Governor had on April 30 given his approval to an ordinance empowering the state government to defer for six days the salaries of its employees for five months. The Kerala Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Ordinance 2020 empowered the government to defer the salary of an employee by an amount not exceeding one- fourth of the total monthly pay, for managing a situation arising out of a disaster or public health emergency.

The state government also said that the five month deferred salary of the government employees will be merged with Provident Fund on April 1, 2021 as an immediate liability of Rs 2,500 crore would be incurred if repaid in cash. The merged amount can be withdrawn after June 1 next year.

In other decisions at the cabinet meeting, it was resolved that the staff, appointed for various discontinued schemes, including those under the central government, would be deployed to the required departments within a month. All formal discussions, meetings, training, workshops and debates would be conducted online.

The state cabinet has also issued directions to the Public Works Department to relocate offices functioning in rented premises to unused space in government offices.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Sanders, Johnson on track to play Week 2 for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders and right tackle Lane Johnson were expected to practice Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said. Both plan to play Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Rams, ESPN reported. Johnson earlier this w...

Man, woman found dead in suspected suicide cases

Bodies of a man and a woman were found on Wednesday in separate incidents of suspected suicides, police said. The 40-year-old mans body was found hanging from a tree near Hindon river in Phase 2 police station area, they said.The deceaseds ...

Lockdown: J-K admin facilitated return of 4.49 lakh stranded residents

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought back 4.49 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, official data showed. According to it, the administration has rec...

Hurricane Sally swamps Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain

Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as the powerful storm brought historic and catastrophic flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast, the National Hurrican...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020