Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after late reversal despite Fed's low-rate stance

The index initially extended gains and the Dow briefly rose more than 1% after the Fed kept rates near zero and promised to in its policy statement to keep them near there until inflation is on track to "moderately exceed" the U.S. central bank's 2% target "for some time." New economic projections showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through at least 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 02:23 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after late reversal despite Fed's low-rate stance

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday, reversing gains late in the day as losses in technology shares outweighed a Federal Reserve statement that stoked optimism it would keep U.S. interest rates near zero for a prolonged period. The index initially extended gains and the Dow briefly rose more than 1% after the Fed kept rates near zero and promised to in its policy statement to keep them near there until inflation is on track to "moderately exceed" the U.S. central bank's 2% target "for some time."

New economic projections showed most policymakers see interest rates on hold through at least 2023. But the market reversed direction heading into the close, with technology shares leading the way down on the S&P 500. The tech sector, which had been recovering from a sharp sell-off, fell 1.6% on the day, the biggest drag on the benchmark index.

The statement and comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell were "even more dovish than the market expected," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "It telegraphed to the market that the Fed intends to remain accommodative." Late losses likely followed declines in technology shares, she said. "What you're seeing is some profit-taking in the tech sector. That's where the selling is."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.78 points, or 0.13%, to 28,032.38, the S&P 500 lost 15.71 points, or 0.46%, to 3,385.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.86 points, or 1.25%, to 11,050.47. The central bank's two-day meeting was its first under a newly adopted framework that promises to shoot for inflation above 2% to make up for periods where it runs below that target.

On the plus side, FedEx Corp shares rose 5.8% after the package deliverer reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by price hikes and lower fuel costs. The Dow Jones transportation average, often seen as a barometer of economic health, rose 0.7%.

Spotify Technology SA fell 1.3% after Apple Inc announced a bundled plan for all its services that lowered the cost of Apple Music subscriptions. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.68-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.46-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 16 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.80 billion shares, compared with the 9.41 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut

Snowflake Incs shares more than doubled in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, a day after the Warren Buffett-backed data warehouse company raised more than 3 billion in the largest U.S. listing of the year thus far. Snowflake...

Bucs' Brady makes home debut against Panthers

It still figures that all eyes will be on Tom Brady in his second game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time, the veteran makes his home debut with his new team, which takes on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James S...

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if ByteDance ties remain

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle Corp to become a trusted technology provider for popular social media platform TikToks U.S. operations, if ties to Chines...

Two players, five personnel test positive for COVID-19

Two NFL players were among the seven new positive COVID-19 tests recorded from Sept. 6-12, the league and the union announced Wednesday. A total of 40,479 tests were administered to 7,437 players and team personnel.That breaks down to 15,95...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020