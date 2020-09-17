ByteDance says proposal on TikTok still needs China, U.S. approvals

ByteDance says proposal on TikTok still needs China, U.S. approvalsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:45 IST
ByteDance's proposal for U.S. software firm Oracle to become a technology partner in its TikTok app still needs approval from Chinese and U.S. officials, the company said on Thursday.
The proposal envisages Oracle becoming a "trusted" technology partner, while a source familiar with the situation said ByteDance is to hold majority ownership of TikTok. The Trump administration, which has raised concerns that TikTok could hand American user data to the Chinese government, has ordered a ban on it by Sept. 20 unless it is sold to an American firm.
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming
ByteDance to invest billions, recruit hundreds in Singapore in 3 years -source
ByteDance to hand out cash bonuses to staff amid U.S. pressure on TikTok
US STOCKS-Futures rebound as tech stocks rise; Oracle delivers strong quarter
Bytedance to invest billions, recruit hundreds in Singapore in 3 years - source