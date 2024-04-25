ByteDance denies media report of plan to sell TikTok
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 20:34 IST
ByteDance has no plan to sell TikTok, the company's official account said in a statement posted on Toutiao, a media platform owned by the China-based firm. The Information earlier reported that ByteDance is exploring scenarios for selling TikTok's U.S. business without the algorithm that recommends videos to TikTok users.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a bill that bans TikTok in the country if its owner, ByteDance, fails to divest the popular short video app over the next nine months to a year.
