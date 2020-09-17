Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSME comes out with new guidelines for Pottery, Beekeeping Activities

These new initiatives of the Ministry with beneficiary oriented Self-Employment schemes are aimed at rejuvenating the grass-root economy contributing to AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:16 IST
MSME comes out with new guidelines for Pottery, Beekeeping Activities
There is also a provision to provide Jigger-Jolly training programme for pottery as well as a non-pottery artisan in Self Help Groups. Image Credit: ANI

A few days ago, Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), had announced expanding and doubling the support to Artisans who might be interested in making Agarbatti. Taking these efforts further, the Ministry has now come out with new guidelines for two more schemes which include 'Pottery Activity' and 'Beekeeping Activity'.

These new initiatives of the Ministry with beneficiary oriented Self-Employment schemes are aimed at rejuvenating the grass-root economy contributing to AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

For 'Pottery Activity' Government will provide assistance of pottery wheel, Clay Blunger, Granulator etc. It will also provide Wheel Pottery Training for traditional pottery artisans and Press Pottery training for pottery as well as non-pottery artisans in Self Help Groups. There is also a provision to provide Jigger-Jolly training programme for pottery as well as a non-pottery artisan in Self Help Groups.

This is being done:

• In order to enhance the production, technical knowhow of pottery artisans and to develop new products at reduced costs;

• To enhance the income of pottery artisans through training and modern/automated equipment;

• To provide skill-development to SHGs of pottery-artisans on focused /decorative products, with new pottery designs;

• To encourage the successful traditional potter to set up a unit under PMEGP scheme;

• To develop necessary market linkages by tying up with exports and large buying houses;

• To innovate new products and raw materials to make international scale pottery in the country

• Preparing them to graduate from pottery to crockery and

• Trainer's training programme for skilled pottery artisans who want to work as Master Trainers.

In case of the POTTERY improvements in the Scheme are :

i) skill-development training on focused products like garden pots, cooking-wares, khullad, water bottles, decorator products, mural, etc. to SHGs of pottery-artisans has been introduced.ii) Focus of the new Scheme is to enhance the production, technical knowhow of pottery artisans and efficiency of potter energy kilns to reduce the cost of production) Efforts will be made to develop necessary market linkages by tying up with exports and large buying houses

A total of 6075 Traditional and others (non-traditional) pottery artisans/Rural Un-employed youth/Migrant Labourers will get benefitted from this Scheme.

As Financial support for the year 2020-21, an amount of Rs.19.50 crore will be expended to support 6075 artisans with a Centre of Excellence, with MGIRI, Wardha, CGCRI, Khurja, VNIT, Nagpur and suitable IIT/NID/ NIFT etc, for product development, advance skill programme, and quality standardization of products.

An additional amount of Rs. 50.00 crore has been provisioned for setting up of clusters in Terracotta, Red clay pottery, with new innovative value-added products to build pottery to crockery/ tile making capabilities, under ' SFURTI' scheme of the Ministry.

In case of the Scheme for 'Beekeeping Activity', Government will provide assistance of Bee boxes, tool kits etc. Under this scheme, Bee boxes, with Bee colonies, will also be distributed to Migrant workers in Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan (PMGKRA) districts. A 5 days' beekeeping training will also be provided to the beneficiaries through various Training Centres /State Beekeeping Extension Centres/ Master Trainers as per prescribed syllabus;

This is being done:

• In order to create sustainable employment for the beekeepers/farmers;

• To provide supplementary income for beekeepers/farmers;

• To create awareness about Honey and other Hive Products;

• To help artisans adopt scientific Beekeeping & Management practices;

• To utilize available natural resources in beekeeping;

• To create awareness about the benefits of beekeeping in cross-pollination.

Ministry officials said that in addition to creating additional income sources through these employment opportunities, the ultimate objective is to make India self-sufficient in these products and also to eventually capture the export markets.

As Improvements in Scheme for BEEKEEPING are :

- To increase the earnings of the artisans, value addition to the honey products proposed.

- facilitating the adoption of scientific Beekeeping & Management practices

- Aiming to provide help in enhancing exports of honey-based products

To begin with, Scheme proposes to cover, during 2020-21, a total of 2050 Beekeepers, Entrepreneurs, Farmers, Unemployed Youth, Adivasis will get benefitted from these projects/programme. For this purpose financial support of Rs.13.00 crore during 2020-21 has been provisioned to support 2050 artisans ( 1250 people from Self Help Groups and 800 Migrant labourers), with a Centre of Excellence with CSIR/ IIT Or other Top class Institute to develop honey-based new value-added products.

An additional amount of Rs. 50.00 crore has also been kept for developing Beekeeping honey clusters under the ' SFURTI scheme of the Ministry.

Detailed guidelines for these Schemes in English and Hindi have been put on the Ministry's websites. The same is also being circulated through social media outreach.

It may be recalled that the initiative to rejuvenate Agarbatti making at a grass-root level a few days back, is a step which also directed towards making India AatmNirbhar in the supply of this household consumption item. The interventions include the support to the artisans through training, raw material, innovation in the fragrance & packaging, use of new/alternate raw materials, marketing and financial support. The program will immediately benefit about 1500 artisans, in providing sustainable employment with increased earnings. Artisans living in rural areas, Self Help Groups (SHGs) and 'Migrant workers' will particularly benefit from the program. In addition to enhancing employment opportunities locally, the programme will also help in capturing the export market in such products.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Naazneen Boocha is now Extentia's Chief Delivery Officer

Pune Maharashtra India, September 17 ANIPRNewswire Extentia Information Technology announced that Naazneen Boocha has moved to the position of Chief Delivery Officer CDO. In her new role, she will oversee the companys overall growth, and pl...

Plank You Modi - A unique birthday greeting from Fitness Professionals Association

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- With the global pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, health has assumed primacy in 2020. A group of fitness professionals led by BJP Spokesperson Shweta Shalini chose to initiate a unique ...

Czech Republic limits bar opening hours, part of measures to ease COVID-19 spike

The Czech Health Ministry said on Thursday bars and restaurants across the country would have to close between midnight and 600 a.m. starting from Friday evening, part of measures to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases.Students from the...

Novichok-tinged bottle found in Navalny's room: colleagues

Colleagues of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Thursday that a bottle of water with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room after his poisoning. Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020