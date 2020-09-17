Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women-only tailoring house opens on London's Savile Row

For more than 200 years, Savile Row in London's elegant Mayfair district has been the place to go for discerning men in search of the perfect, tailor-made suit. Now, for the first time, a tailoring house has opened on the storied street that offers made-to-measure suits exclusively for women.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:40 IST
Women-only tailoring house opens on London's Savile Row

For more than 200 years, Savile Row in London's elegant Mayfair district has been the place to go for discerning men in search of the perfect, tailor-made suit.

Now, for the first time, a tailoring house has opened on the storied street that offers made-to-measure suits exclusively for women. "We're called The Deck because it's about reshuffling the deck," said founder Daisy Knatchbull. "We are the first tailoring house to focus on women to have a shopfront on Savile Row," which she described as a very male-dominated environment.

"So things are changing," she said. "Suits for women isn't just a trend. It's here to stay." Knatchbull opened her business in 2019 in affluent Chelsea, further west, but when an opportunity came up to move to Savile Row she felt it was too good to pass up, despite the dire economic circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yes, I know it seems a strange time," she said. "If you want to win big you back big, right?" "This is the place to come for the best tailoring in the world, and it's known worldwide. And so the prestige of this street, it's an amazing thing to be able to be a part of that."

The Deck is aiming squarely at the luxury market, with suits starting at 2,200 pounds ($2,850) and prices varying depending on the fabric. An all-female staff of tailors is on hand for fittings. "What you're getting, you're investing in quality and durability and longevity, and all these great things that move towards more slow-mo fashion rather than fast fashion," said Knatchbull.

Asked whether she was concerned about a shrinking market for business suits, given the high number of white-collar professionals working from home, Knatchbull said suits were not limited to the workplace. "I'm not going to say there hasn't been an impact, but our clients invest for the future," she said. "It's trying to make the suit something that is so versatile."

"I want them to feel they can wake up in the morning, put it on with the power of trainers, run around in it all day and then put a pair of heels on, a nice shirt and they're ready for dinner," she said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Sally weakens to tropical depression, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast on Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coa...

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index; Singapore on top

Four Indian cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru -- witnessed a significant drop in their rankings in the global listing of smart cities that was topped by Singapore. The Institute for Management Development IMD, in collabo...

Naazneen Boocha is now Extentia's Chief Delivery Officer

Pune Maharashtra India, September 17 ANIPRNewswire Extentia Information Technology announced that Naazneen Boocha has moved to the position of Chief Delivery Officer CDO. In her new role, she will oversee the companys overall growth, and pl...

Plank You Modi - A unique birthday greeting from Fitness Professionals Association

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- With the global pandemic bringing the world to a standstill, health has assumed primacy in 2020. A group of fitness professionals led by BJP Spokesperson Shweta Shalini chose to initiate a unique ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020