'Mahalaya Amavasya' observed in TN

'Mahalaya' Amavasya considered auspicious for remembering ancestors was observed by people on Thursday across Tamil Nadu. Believers flocked to temples, banks of rivers including Cauvery, 'mandapams' that are part of ancient shrines to offer prayers to ancestors and seek their blessings.

Devotees queued before several large temples tanks includingthe Kapalishwara here, and the 'Sarvatheerha' in Kancheepuram. Many places of worship across river Cauvery in districts including Thanjavur teemed with people.

Also, in view of COVID induced restrictions for people togather and perform rituals at places considered auspicious like the 'Agnitheertham' in Rameswaram and Sri Veeraraghava Perumal temple tank in Tiruvallur, several people completed their prayers wherever they could, like the residences of priests. Temples including the Sri Sundara Mahalinga Swamy hill shrine near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district attracted a large number of devotees in view of Mahalaya Amavasya.