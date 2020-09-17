COVID-19 led to disruptions but also created new opportunities: NSDL

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions in the job market, it has also created opportunities in many sectors including logistics and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), National Skill Development Corporation MD and CEO Manish Kumar said on Thursday. "I think what has really happened during this COVID-19 time is an acceleration in adoption of digital processes because that was the only way to continue doing business. COVID-19 also resulted in many disruptions but it also opened up new opportunities as well," Kumar said at a LinkedIn discussion on 'Importance of Upskilling'.

He said opportunities in the logistics sector are high. "Most of the jobs in logistics are concentrated around Karnataka, mostly around Bengaluru. And then there is healthcare that has become quite important. We also found BFSI in quite high demand as well," he added.

He added that the travel and tourism sector, which was the most affected, has started picking up and is creating a certain demand as well. There is also a need to identify skills that are relevant in multiple sectors, he said adding that this will help people to shift jobs with a short-term course or upskilling, if the sector they are in gets impacted.

Further, he said skilling is a continuous process and the time has arrived when you have to have a lifelong learning approach. Talking about the importance of apprenticeship, he said it is very important and teaches freshers communication skills and how to work collaboratively in a team.