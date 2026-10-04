Sri Lanka names 16-member ODI squad for Pakistan Tri-Series

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee has announced a 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, marking a vital milestone in the nation's road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 18:37 IST
Sri Lanka names 16-member ODI squad for Pakistan Tri-Series
Kusal Mendis. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee has announced a 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, marking a vital milestone in the nation's road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. Led by captain Kusal Mendis, the unit features a blend of seasoned international campaigners and emerging white-ball talent as Sri Lanka builds its core combination ahead of the upcoming global event, as per the ICC website.

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been named in the 16-player contingent, though his travel remains conditional and he will only travel with the team if he is declared medically fit. Sri Lanka's top-order options include Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and Pavan Rathnayake alongside middle-order batters Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, and Janith Liyanage. Former captain Dasun Shanaka will provide crucial all-round depth alongside spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

The bowling attack is anchored by Maheesh Theekshana and wrist-spinner Sachindu Colombage, complemented by a formidable pace unit comprising Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Eshan Malinga. Following the conclusion of their three-match T20I leg against the hosts, Sri Lanka will gear up for ODI tri-series action alongside Pakistan and England, beginning October 18.

Sri Lanka ODI squad for tri-series: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara,Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026