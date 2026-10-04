Sri Lanka names 16-member ODI squad for Pakistan Tri-Series

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee has announced a 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming tri-series in Pakistan, marking a vital milestone in the nation's road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. Led by captain Kusal Mendis, the unit features a blend of seasoned international campaigners and emerging white-ball talent as Sri Lanka builds its core combination ahead of the upcoming global event, as per the ICC website.

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka has been named in the 16-player contingent, though his travel remains conditional and he will only travel with the team if he is declared medically fit. Sri Lanka's top-order options include Avishka Fernando, Kamil Mishara, and Pavan Rathnayake alongside middle-order batters Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, and Janith Liyanage. Former captain Dasun Shanaka will provide crucial all-round depth alongside spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

The bowling attack is anchored by Maheesh Theekshana and wrist-spinner Sachindu Colombage, complemented by a formidable pace unit comprising Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, and Eshan Malinga. Following the conclusion of their three-match T20I leg against the hosts, Sri Lanka will gear up for ODI tri-series action alongside Pakistan and England, beginning October 18.

Sri Lanka ODI squad for tri-series: Kusal Mendis (c), Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachindu Colombage, Avishka Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga , Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara,Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage. (ANI)