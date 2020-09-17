Left Menu
Maha: MSRTC buses to operate with full passenger capacity

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate all the buses with 100 per cent passenger capacity instead of the present 50 per cent from Friday, a top official said. It is operating 5,000 buses at present, carrying on average 5.5 lakh passengers every day. With a fleet of over 18,000 buses, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:27 IST
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate all the buses with 100 per cent passenger capacity instead of the present 50 per cent from Friday, a top official said. Currently MSRTC buses are being run at half the passenger capacity in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The state government has allowed us to run the buses with 100 per cent passenger-carrying capacity instead of 50 per cent," said Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of the corporation, on Thursday. Passengers will have to follow COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks and using sanitizers, he said.

MSRTC restarted inter-district services from August 20 as the lockdown was eased. It is operating 5,000 buses at present, carrying on average 5.5 lakh passengers every day.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county. PTI KK KRK KRK.

