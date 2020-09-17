Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospitality firm EIH approves rights issue to raise up to Rs 350 cr

The committee in its meeting held on Thursday approved the issue of 5,37,94,768 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each aggregating nearly Rs 350 crore on full subscription, EIH Ltd said in a regulatory filing. The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 65 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 63 per equity share over face value of Rs 2 per share, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:56 IST
Hospitality firm EIH approves rights issue to raise up to Rs 350 cr

Hospitality major EIH Ltd, which runs hotels and resorts under the Oberoi brand, on Thursday said its rights issue committee has approved raising of up to Rs 350 crore. The committee in its meeting held on Thursday approved the issue of 5,37,94,768 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each aggregating nearly Rs 350 crore on full subscription, EIH Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 65 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 63 per equity share over face value of Rs 2 per share, it added. The company further said the rights entitlement ratio has been fixed at eight equity shares for every 85 equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, which has been fixed as September 23, 2020.

Earlier on September 7, the board of directors of the company had approved the offer and issue of equity shares of the company by way of a rights issue, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 350 crore in accordance with applicable laws, the filing said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

IRDAI panel for pandemic risk pool with Rs 75,000 cr govt backstop guarantee

A working group of insurance sector regulator IRDAI has suggested setting up of a pandemic risk pool with a Rs 75,000 crore backstop guarantee from the government in the initial stages, with a view to help MSME workers and migrant labourers...

Cardinals place S Thompson (ankle) on IR

The Arizona Cardinals placed second-year safety Jalen Thompson on injured reserve Thursday due to an ankle injury. Thompson, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 supplemental draft, sustained the injury tackling running back Raheem Mostert on the...

Bopanna-Shapovalov enter quarterfinals of Italian Open

Indias Rohan Bopanna and Canadian Denis Shapovalov stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in a hard-fought second round encounter to enter the mens doubles quarterfinals of the Italian Open tennis tournament her...

How a 'Hillbilly Brigade' saved an Oregon town from raging wildfires

Nicole West steered her bulldozer through the smoldering forest, pushing logs into the underbrush and away from the wildfires ripping through Oregons Cascade Mountains. Her border collie, Oink, rode shotgun as West and a volunteer crew race...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020