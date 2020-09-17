Left Menu
Development News Edition

US law firm files class action suit against HDFC Bank for misleading claims

A law firm in the US has filed a class action suit against HDFC Bank, claiming damages for the losses incurred by investors because of "materially false and misleading" representations made by India's largest private sector lender.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:07 IST
US law firm files class action suit against HDFC Bank for misleading claims
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A law firm in the US has filed a class action suit against HDFC Bank, claiming damages for the losses incurred by investors because of "materially false and misleading" representations made by India's largest private sector lender. The suit by Rosen Legal specifically names the bank's managing director and chief executive Aditya Puri, his chosen successor Sashidhar Jagdishan and company secretary Santosh Haldnakar, who are the defendants in the suit, as per a copy of the complaint uploaded on the website.

The complaint did not mention the exact quantum of the damages sought, though it maintained that may be thousands of investors would have suffered. HDFC Bank could not be immediately reached for comment. As per the suit, bank officials "engaged in a plan, scheme, conspiracy and course of conduct, pursuant to which they knowingly or recklessly engaged in acts, transactions, practices and courses of business which operated as a fraud and deceit", resulting in the losses to investors.

The allegations pertain to the vehicle finance vertical, where the bank later acknowledged to have found some improprieties which resulted in some executives being acted against. The bank had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, maintained improper lending practices in the vehicle financing making the operations unsustainable and all this was likely to have a materially negative impact on its financial condition and reputation, it alleged. "The bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times," the suit claims.

The defendants "knew that the adverse facts" had not been disclosed and were being "concealed from the public", it said, adding "the positive representations being made were then materially false and misleading. The individual defendants are liable for the false statements and omissions pleaded herein". The period during which the losses are alleged to have happened to the investors is between July 31, 2019 and July 10, 2020 which is referred to as the "class period".

"Throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the bank's business, operational and compliance policies," it alleged. After the initiation of probe by the law firm, the bank had termed the move as a "frivolous" one and asserted that it has been transparent in all its disclosures. According to reports, the bank used to bundle vehicle tracking devices along with auto loans sold by it, resulting in an additional cost to the borrower, and also concerns over privacy.

There was speculation over the circumstances under which its head of the unit left the office, but the bank later clarified that it was a scheduled retirement. The HDFC Bank American Depository Receipt was trading 0.81 per cent down at USD 50.05 at 2115 hours IST on the NYSE. The scrip shed 0.94 per cent to close at Rs 1,083.25 apiece on the BSE earlier in the day.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

NDMC school workbook shows truncated map of India, inquiry ordered

A workbook used in schools of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation has shown truncated map of India, following which a probe has been ordered, officials said on Thursday. The workbook in Hindi for use in classes 4 and 5 in schools ...

Reversing land degradation can ‘preempt and manage’ conflicts

In a virtual briefing on the humanitarian impact of continued degradation, peace and security, the Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification UNCCD, Ibrahim Thiaw, reminded the Council that environmental protection w...

Passage of agri bills to empower farmers: Niti VC

Welcoming the passage of two bills related to the farm sector in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said the legislation will empower farmers and have a colossal impact on the future of agriculture in the countr...

AI Kolkata-London flight under VBM could not operate due to non-availability of slot at Heathrow

The direct flight from the NSCBI Airport here to London under the Vande Bharat Mission VBM for repatriation of stranded people, could not be operated on Thursday owing to last-minute non-availability of slot at the Heathrow airport in the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020