Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnson & Johnson charged by New York with civil insurance fraud over opioid claims

New York state filed civil charges on Thursday accusing Johnson & Johnson of insurance fraud for downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers, including to doctors and elderly patients.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:15 IST
Johnson & Johnson charged by New York with civil insurance fraud over opioid claims
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

New York state filed civil charges on Thursday accusing Johnson & Johnson of insurance fraud for downplaying the risks of opioid painkillers, including to doctors and elderly patients. J&J and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals affiliate were accused of targeting elderly patients for opioid treatment despite the risks of side effects such as falls, fractures and neuropsychiatric symptoms.

The company was also accused of employing marketing materials, "seemingly independent" advocacy groups and "key opinion leaders" to dismiss opioid addiction as a myth. "Misrepresentation of opioids to consumers for profit is inexcusable," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

In a statement, J&J called its marketing and promotion of opioids "appropriate and responsible. Janssen provided these medicines for doctors treating patients suffering from pain and worked with regulators to provide appropriate information about their risks and benefits." The charges by New York's Department of Financial Services are the fourth in its opioid industry probe, following charges against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Allergan Plc, Endo International Plc and Mallinckrodt Plc.

J&J, based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has proposed paying $4 billion to settle opioid claims by U.S. states, cities and counties. It is separately appealing a $465 million judgment in Oklahoma from last November over its opioid marketing there.

New York said J&J manufactured opioid products in the state including Nucynta and the fentanyl patch Duragesic, and received multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration letters challenging its Duragesic marketing claims. The state also said J&J's "Norman Poppy," developed in 1994, once accounted for as much as 80% of the global supply for oxycodone raw materials.

Oxycodone is the main ingredient in OxyContin, made by the now-bankrupt Purdue Pharma LP. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said opioids have contributed to more than 400,000 deaths since 1997.

J&J was charged with violating two New York insurance laws, with civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Central, Delhi govt agencies to identify locations for EV charging stations in next 2 weeks

All concerned agencies of the Centre and Delhi government will identify in the next two weeks locations under their jurisdictions for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles, a Delhi government statement said. This decision was t...

NSA Ajit Doval attends BRICS meet on security

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday attended a virtual meeting of top security officials of five-nation grouping BRICS. The 10th meeting of the NSAs of the grouping was attended by Chinas State Councillor Yang Jiechi and senior...

10th meeting of BRICS NSAs takes place, threats to global security discussed

The 10th meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors took place on Thursday under the Russian Chairmanship.On Sept 17, the Russian Chairmanship held the 10th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors. Challenges and threats to global, reg...

Facebook says it will no longer show health groups in recommendations

Facebook Inc will no longer show health groups in its recommendations, the social media giant announced on Thursday, saying it was crucial that people get health information from authoritative sources. Over the last year, the company took d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020