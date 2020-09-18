Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as economic confidence sags

The dollar held tight ranges on Friday but was set for a weekly loss against major counterparts after downbeat data cast a shadow over the economic outlook, while positive comments from New Zealand's finance minister helped prop up the kiwi.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:08 IST
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as economic confidence sags
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar held tight ranges on Friday but was set for a weekly loss against major counterparts after downbeat data cast a shadow over the economic outlook, while positive comments from New Zealand's finance minister helped prop up the kiwi. The dollar gave up gains made after the Federal Reserve upgraded its 2020 economic forecast this week to trade in negative territory on Thursday. It was last quoted at 92.923 against a basket of major currencies, on track for a 0.3% weekly loss.

U.S. data on Thursday showed jobless claims remained elevated at 860,000, while housing starts and the Philadelphia Fed business index fell. The Fed said on Wednesday it expected the U.S. economy to shrink by far less than previously forecast in 2020 and promised to keep rates ultra-low for a prolonged period.

The dollar was little changed against the yen at 104.81 , after hitting a seven-week high at 104.52 on Thursday. For the week, the dollar fell more than 1.2% against the Japanese currency, set for the biggest fall since mid-June. Against the euro, the yen hovered near the 1-1/2 month high of 123.29 touched overnight, changing hands at 124.18.

"The dollar/yen dropped overnight almost too much, although it's been falling since Monday," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities. He said losses in U.S. stock futures were also contributing to a weaker dollar.

Markets held tight ranges in Asia although the New Zealand dollar hit a two-week high of $0.6785 after Finance Minister Grant Robertson sounded positive about the economy's recovery prospects in television interviews. Economic improvement may stave off the negative rates that all four New Zealand banks are expecting to see in 2021.

Adding to broader risk aversion, U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as technology-related shares slid for a second day, and as economic data weighed on the wider market. "For the dollar to regain its upward trend, it's necessary for the market to make sure that the U.S. stocks take a pause from a correction in stock prices," Yamamoto said.

Sterling bought $1.2959, having lost around one cent on Thursday after the Bank of England said it was looking more closely at how it might implement negative interest rates amid rising coronavirus infection cases, higher unemployment and a possible new Brexit shock. But the pound later erased losses after the Financial Times reported that European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said she was convinced a trade deal with Britain was still possible.

The euro, meanwhile, was little changed at 1.1849 per dollar on Friday. The euro zone PMI data next week will be a key focus, with some analysts saying a strong PMI could take the common currency back to the 1.19 level versus the dollar. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7310, while the Swiss franc was last quoted at 0.9086 against the greenback.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.7521 per dollar after hitting a high of 6.7332, set for an eighth straight week of gains. The yuan has risen more than 6% from lows against the dollar in late May as China's economy recovered from the coronavirus crisis, although its rapid rise has raised some concerns.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Provide gadgets, internet pack to poor students for online classes: HC to schools

The Delhi High Court Friday directed private as well as government schools to provide gadgets and an internet package to poor students for online classes, saying the absence of such facilities prevent children from pursuing elementary educa...

Monsoon session: Mandatory daily antigen test for reporters, Parliament staff

Amid fresh cases of coronavirus among MPs, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the Parliament complex will have to undergo mandatory antigen test on a daily basis, according to a new protocol put in place. Members of both Houses are ...

Storm Noul makes landfall in Vietnam, kills at least one person

Tropical storm Noul made landfall in Vietnam on Friday, killing at least one person and triggering heavy rain in the central parts of the country, though authorities later downgraded the weather system. The storm hit the tourist city of Dan...

KT Jaleel accepted Quran copy imported by UAE Consulate, violated norms: Customs

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, who was recently questioned in the high profile gold smuggling case, accepted copies of Quran imported by the UAE Consulate in violation of the Customs norms, the Customs department said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020