At least 23 dead in Thailand floods, Bangkok airport in chaos

The death toll from rains and flooding in Thailand has risen to 23, authorities said on Tuesday, as waters receded from the hard-hit capital Bangkok, where its main airport operated in chaos, and the government approved a multi-million aid ‌package. Bangkok was swamped by around 320 mm (12.6 inches) of rain within three days last week, nearly as much as the sprawling low-lying metropolis usually gets in the whole of September.

The city's governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, said that he expected floodwater to drain away from Bangkok's major roads within two days, although it will take up to a week for other inundated areas to be cleared out. "Recovery efforts ‌are under way in areas where the water has gone down," he said.

Across the country, at least 23 people have died since September 16, including 4 in Bangkok, according to ‌the Interior Ministry. AIRPORT CHAOS LINGERS

Bangkok was among 42 provinces hit, with the floods causing an estimated $367 million in damage across two dozen provinces and threatening to weigh on the tourism-dependent economy. Although Bangkok's main airports kept running, chaos ensued at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the country's largest, where Thai Airways said its operations were crippled by half of its personnel being unable to come to work.

The flag carrier said it plans to cut about 30 flights — about 30% of its planned ⁠departures from ​Bangkok — on Tuesday, even as it grappled with some ⁠5,600 bags from its flights that remain stranded at Suvarnabhumi. "Almost 100% of flights over the past two days were delayed, with fewer than 3% on schedule as operational capacity could not be sustained," said Thai Airways Chief Executive ⁠Chai Eamsiri, adding that a reduction in the airline's flights from Bangkok will last for at least three days.

After flying in from Azerbaijan, Emir Demiroez was frantically looking for his bags at the airport so that ​he could get on his next flight to Malaysia. "Nobody knows anything. Nobody can help us. We can't find our baggage," he said. "We have our second flight at 2 p.m., ⁠but I don't know if we'll get it."

MINISTER CRITICISES AIRLINE Although the inability of many staff to report to work disrupted operations, Thailand's tourism minister said Thai Airways also assigned its own employees to serve other airlines for which it provides ⁠contracted ​ground-handling services to avoid facing penalty charges.

"This damages the country's image," Surasak Phancharoenworakul told reporters, singling out the airline for rebuke. "We need to discuss how the management needs to work more proactively," Surasak said. "If they don’t want to do the job, then resign."

Thai Airways did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Surasak's remarks. MONEY FOR FLOOD AID AND DRAINAGE

Tourism is a key ⁠driver of Thailand's economy, which has lagged regional peers since the pandemic, with foreign arrivals dropping 3.12% year-on-year in the January to September period to 21.28 million visitors. In a meeting on ⁠Tuesday, Thailand's cabinet approved over 4 billion baht ($119 million) ⁠to address the impact of the floods, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, adding that another long-term drainage project costing 160 billion baht ($4.8 billion) had also been given the go-ahead.

The project will take eight years to complete, he said, adding that it is aimed at enhancing flood protection ‌across the central region, Bangkok and ‌its surrounding areas. ($1 = 33.5800 baht)