Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women clothing brand 'ZiyaZyda' launches its e-commerce portal

Affordably priced brand for women's clothing, ZiyaZyda expands digitally by launching an e-commerce website.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:54 IST
Women clothing brand 'ZiyaZyda' launches its e-commerce portal
Kranti Redkar Wankhede. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Affordably priced brand for women's clothing, ZiyaZyda expands digitally by launching an e-commerce website. The clothing brand is a partnership venture between Agnelorajesh Athaide, Chairman at St Angelos VNCT Ventures, and Kranti Redkar Wankhede, a film, theatre and TV personality apart from being an entrepreneur.

The brand believes in delivering the best quality of clothing at affordable prices. "Every woman wants to look beautiful and clothes are one of the easiest ways to ensure that, but does it match her budgets? Can she afford it? ZiyaZyda Is here to make it possible," said Kranti.

Every woman deserves to feel happy about herself and a price tag should not stop her from feeling that. In this competitive clothing market, Kranti wanted to start a brand to serve women who are hard-working, gentle, loving, feisty, promising, and giving at the same time, and who wants to look beautiful by dressing well, by matching their requirement and suiting their budgets. ZiyaZyda is a regular to 3XL size women's clothing brand. It takes pride in not only satisfying the regular-sized women but also in flattering the beauty of extra-sized, pleasantly plump ladies who are conscious dressers.

The brand was visualized keeping in mind a need to boost their confidence and make them believe that they too can find and then dress according to the latest fashion, same as everyone else. The founders, two creative and passionate entrepreneurs have come together to take the brand ZiyaZyda to international levels.

Agnelorajesh's excellence at manoeuvring business scenarios and scaling them up globally and with Kranti's creative ideas and design preferences, their goal is to reach each and every woman who desires to feel her best-self in every occasion of her life. "Is to serve the clothing market of regular and plus size clothing for women and to become the most preferred brand in the segment, emphasizing on pricing, quality, and design," explained Agnelorajesh, the vision of ZiyaZyda.

"We at ZiyaZyda believe in integrity. The one thing that cannot be comprised in our honesty and commitment to our buyers. We believe in using excellent quality fabrics and materials to make our products affordable but still stylish and very desirable. We strive hard to make our products value for money and long-lasting. We believe in implementing feedback and suggestions from our esteemed customers and make it a great experience to wear our products. We focus on the latest fashion, great designs, fabulous fabrics, best workmanship, and the use of the latest machinery for the best output. And all this comes for very economical costs to the customer. Customer happiness is our goal. And a happy customer is the magnet for growth," said Kranti when was asked about the values of the brand. Agnelorajesh is all geared up to ensure scale and growth with the best systems and processes in place.

Agnelorajesh Athaide - Agnelorajesh is a firm believer in value creation for customers, something that he has consistently done since 1993 in various businesses. He is an author, a social and serial entrepreneur, an investor, and a business mentor, with interests in a variety of businesses. His role will be to manage the legal compliance, implement the use of e-commerce technology, invest to nurture and grow the brand, setup and execute the production line and use the best business practices to scale the business and take it global.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede - A successful film, theatre, and TV personality. Kranti has acted in over 25 films and 13 professional plays in four languages (Hindi, Marathi, English, and Gujarati). She has also directed films. Kranti has an eye for detail and an excellent taste for designs and materials. For more details, you can visit Instagram; Facebook.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store

Google on Friday said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store. There is often a surge in launch of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season o...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliatedPakistan initiated an unprovo...

ANALYSIS-Tech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies

Helen Balfors, a project leader at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, has been working from home for longer than most of her colleagues after returning from a skiing trip to Italy in February as the new coronavirus took hold in Europe.The mother...

Slide in bank stocks, rising virus cases weigh on FTSE 100

A slide in banking stocks weighed on Londons FTSE 100 on Friday, a day after the Bank of England flagged the possibility of negative interest rates, while a rise in COVID-19 cases across the UK fuelled fears of another round of lockdowns. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020