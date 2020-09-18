Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marriott Bonvoy and Mumbai Indians announce sponsorship agreement for next 3 years

Marriott Bonvoy and the Mumbai Indians, the most successful and internationally recognized brand in T20 cricket, announced a multi-year agreement, giving members of Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, exclusive experiences with the Mumbai Indians team.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:58 IST
Marriott Bonvoy and Mumbai Indians announce sponsorship agreement for next 3 years
Marriott Bonvoy. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Marriott Bonvoy and the Mumbai Indians, the most successful and internationally recognized brand in T20 cricket, announced a multi-year agreement, giving members of Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel programme from Marriott International, exclusive experiences with the Mumbai Indians team. As Loyalty Partner for the team, the Marriott Bonvoy logo will feature on the upper right side-chest of the Mumbai Indians jersey.

Expected to create a highly engaging environment, Marriott Bonvoy will soon be revealing their virtual arena, a-360-degree digital experience for all fans who will miss the sheer thrill of watching the game live. The virtual arena, available online, will be equipped with fun games and activities like virtual cricket, augmented reality powered photobooths, masterclasses with the players & coaches and live interactive sessions with the star players, exclusively for Marriott Bonvoy members. Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to redeem their points for exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments, while non -members can get closer to the cricket action and players as well, with a simple enrollment to the Marriott Bonvoy programme, (which is mere 3 click process to follow) via Marriott.com and join the fun and games. One can also engage with the team through a host of social media contests, where winners stand to win a hosted stay at a Marriott Bonvoy participating hotel in India 'Marriott on Wheels' dining vouchers, exciting merchandise and much more.

Bringing the excitement and fun closer to home, all Marriott International hotels in India will have Mumbai Indians themed menus ready for order and delivery through "Marriott on Wheels" food delivery service. Further, the hotels will also launch curated stay packages, allowing guests to enjoy the game with family and friends with rooms themed to match the cricketing fervor and excitement. Guests can cheer their favorites on to their next win with excellent seating, refreshments on the go, and an endless option of game time favorites to snack on. "We are excited about the upcoming cricket season and are proud to be the Loyalty Partner for the Mumbai Indians. This agreement entitles Marriott Bonvoy members exclusive insider access to enjoy the game through virtual experiences and a host of opportunities to interact with their favourite players. This year, we have taken our experiences virtually to accommodate more member experiences, the highlight being our soon to be revealed digital arena that will give members access to exclusive team player videos, contests and many money-can't-buy experiences along with live encounters with their sporting idols. We wish Mumbai Indians all the success," said Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International.

As part of the agreement, Marriott Bonvoy branding will appear prominently on ground-level perimeter boards, giant screen & LED Wall and will be visible during globally televised matches. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Google says will remove apps that facilitate sports betting from Play Store

Google on Friday said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play Store. There is often a surge in launch of such apps before major sporting tournaments like the IPL. The latest season o...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Gurez sector

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Gurez sector of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a defence spokesman said here. The Indian Army effectively retaliatedPakistan initiated an unprovo...

ANALYSIS-Tech savvy, flexible workers boost COVID-hit Nordic economies

Helen Balfors, a project leader at Norwegian conglomerate Orkla, has been working from home for longer than most of her colleagues after returning from a skiing trip to Italy in February as the new coronavirus took hold in Europe.The mother...

Slide in bank stocks, rising virus cases weigh on FTSE 100

A slide in banking stocks weighed on Londons FTSE 100 on Friday, a day after the Bank of England flagged the possibility of negative interest rates, while a rise in COVID-19 cases across the UK fuelled fears of another round of lockdowns. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020