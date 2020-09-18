Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks fall for third week on Sino-U.S. woes, subdued cenbanks

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:12 IST
Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Friday but posted third straight weekly drop on worries over ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions and lingering disappointment that central banks merely affirmed their monetary support this week.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 114.56 points, or 0.47%, at 24,455.41. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.73% to 9,803.1. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.1%, while the IT sector rose 0.51%, the financial sector ended 0.93% higher and the property sector dipped 0.49%.

** For the week, HSI shed 0.2%, its third weekly drop in a row, while HSCE gained 0.5%. ** The U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep rates low for a long time, but gave no new hints about any further monetary support.

** Hints did come from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan on Thursday, but action was not forthcoming either. ** Ongoing Sino-U.S. tensions also curbed sentiment.

** China will make a "necessary response" to a visit by U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach to Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and has lodged a complaint with Washington, the foreign ministry said on Thursday ahead of his arrival. ** Investment between the United States and China tumbled to a nine-year low in the first half of 2020, hit by bilateral tensions that could see more Chinese companies come under pressure to divest U.S. operations, a research report said.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.18%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.7616 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.7642.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 47.19% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

