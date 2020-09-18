Experience Personalized Gifting Options for Valentine's day with GiftstoIndia24x7.com

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:40 IST
MUMBAI, India, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure that the essence of love is not lost because of distance, GiftstoIndia24x7.com, the most preferred NRI gifting portal, recently added over five thousand personalized gifting options for its users. Ever since its inception, GiftstoIndia24x7.com has gone above and beyond to ensure that users have a wholesome gifting experience. This one-of-its-kind gifting portal has partnered with gifting start-ups across India to amplify the gifting options and make Valentine's Day truly memorable for all those who live far away from their special ones by providing easy access to send Valentine's gift to India. In addition to classic and traditional options like flowers, cakes, chocolates, soft toys, the portal also offers exquisite jewelry, select experience vouchers, perfumes, luxury flower arrangements for send valentine's gifts to India. For partners who like to go the extra-mile in terms of gifting, this e-commerce portal has curated a stand-alone section for personalized gifts. From personalized mugs, t-shirts, photo-frames to personalized chocolates, rocks, calendars, GiftstoIndia24x7.com offers its users more than ten thousand gifting options to send a valentine's gifts to India.

GiftstoIndia24x7.com aims to provide a complete experience for the users. In line with this view, they allow users to select something for the whole valentine's week to make their partners feel special. For rose day, they have bouquets and flower arrangements; for teddy day, they have a variety of teddies and soft toys; for chocolate day, they have a wide range of chocolates and sweets and for promise; hug and kiss day users can opt for personalized greetings and other gift options to make their special ones feel loved and finally users can end the week by sending the perfect valentine's gift to India. In addition to sending valentine's day gifts to India, the portal also has a great range of offering for Diwali, Rakhi, mother's day, father's Day, etc., hence making them the one-stop destination for gifting needs. With a strong distribution network and great partnership ties and options like same day delivery and midnight delivery, the platform is the perfect place to send a valentine's day gift to India from US.

About GiftstoIndia24x7.com Established in 1999, GiftstoIndia24x7 is India's premier gifting platform specially curated for the gifting needs of non - residential Indians. The e-commerce portal offers its users about 20,000 gift options for multiple occasions along with same day delivery and mid-night delivery options. The e-commerce platform delivers has the largest distribution network and delivers to 1500+ locations in India. The platform boasts of a 24x7.com customer service support which gives customers across the globe a personalized gifting experience. PWR PWR

