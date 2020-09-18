UP: 3 killed, 3 injured as pickup van rams into stationary truck

Three people were killed and three others injured when their pickup van rammed into a stationary truck here on Friday morning, police said. The injured have been admitted to the District Hospital, they said, adding that the van was coming from Panipat.

Dhaniram, Dhirendra and Praveen Kumar, all in the age group of 30-40 years, were killed when their pickup van dashed into the stationery truck near Rasulpur Keli village on the Aligarh -Moradabad highway, Circle Officer, Chandausi, Ashok Kumar said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.