Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa commits $650 mln to ailing airline SAA, administrator says

The South African government has told administrators of South African Airways (SAA) that there is a "clear cabinet commitment" to provide the state airline with 10.5 billion rand ($650 million) of funds, one of the administrators said on Friday. The administrator told an SAA creditor meeting that the government's communication had the support of National Treasury but the timelines and mechanisms for the funding were yet to be finalised.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:22 IST
S.Africa commits $650 mln to ailing airline SAA, administrator says
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The South African government has told administrators of South African Airways (SAA) that there is a "clear cabinet commitment" to provide the state airline with 10.5 billion rand ($650 million) of funds, one of the administrators said on Friday.

The administrator told an SAA creditor meeting that the government's communication had the support of National Treasury but the timelines and mechanisms for the funding were yet to be finalised. The administrators took control of SAA in December after almost a decade of financial losses and published a rescue plan for the airline in June following repeated delays and wrangling over its future.

But the plan, which envisages scaling back SAA's fleet and cutting jobs, needs at least 10 billion rand to work, and the cash has not materialised since July, when creditors approved the restructuring plan. The Department of Public Enterprises, the ministry responsible for SAA, said on Thursday that it was still trying to source the necessary funding and that it was assessing proposals from several potential strategic equity partners.

($1 = 16.1359 rand)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Mediterranean storm batters Greece's Ionian islands

A rare storm, known as a Medicane Mediterranean hurricane, hit western Greece on Friday, flooding streets, uprooting trees and causing power cuts in the Ionian islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Ithaca. The fire brigade said it had receive...

Thailand issues prosecution order for Red Bull heir over hit-and-run case

Thailand on Friday issued a prosecution order for the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune over his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run killing of a police officer, in a case that has raised questions about impunity for the well-con...

Plea against 'Bindas Bol': Can media be allowed to target whole set of communities, asks SC

The Supreme Court Friday questioned Sudarshan TV over its Bindas Bol programme, whose promo had claimed that the channel would show the big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service, and asked whether media can be all...

Danish prince "fine" for Paris post after blood clot surgery

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark who underwent an emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, said Friday he was eager to get started as he arrived for his first work day at the Danish Emb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020