Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bamboo industry to play crucial role in post-COVID economy: Jitendra Singh

"Modi government is planning to promote domestic bamboo industry, which is going to play a critical role in shaping the post-COVID economy of India," the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) said. Describing bamboo as a silver lining in the dark clouds of the pandemic, Singh said it will help in shaping the economy of the Northeast and the entire country in post-COVID era.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:11 IST
Bamboo industry to play crucial role in post-COVID economy: Jitendra Singh

The Narendra Modi government is planning to promote domestic bamboo industry which is going to play a critical role in shaping the post-COVID economy of India, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday. Addressing two separate webinars on 'World Bamboo Day', Singh said the Northeastern region will be one of the favourite business destinations of India post-COVID-19 and bamboo is going to be the key pillar of economic activities.

He said many business houses are looking at the Northeastern region to exploit its vast agro-farming resources and people should not miss this opportunity. "Modi government is planning to promote domestic bamboo industry, which is going to play a critical role in shaping the post-COVID economy of India," the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) said.

Describing bamboo as a silver lining in the dark clouds of the pandemic, Singh said it will help in shaping the economy of the Northeast and the entire country in post-COVID era. He said it will also herald a new momentum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of 'Aatma-nirbhar Bharat' by focussing on “Vocal for Local”.

The minister said the sensitivity with which the Modi government views the importance of bamboo is evident from the fact that it has amended the century-old Indian Forest Act by taking home grown bamboo out of the purview of the Act, in order to enhance livelihood opportunities through bamboo. He also welcomed the decision of the central government to raise the import duty by 25 per cent on raw bamboo items.

Singh said this will help the domestic bamboo industries like furniture, handicrafts and 'agarbatti' (incense sticks) making in a big way and promote use of bamboo as building material. He said time has come for National Bamboo Mission to take a big lead to make bamboo a common man's utility item and unlock the huge potential in this sector in the Northeastern region. He said the region could become the 'New Engine of New India' with bamboo as a useful fuel. The minister also stated that viability funding from the Ministry of DoNER for start-ups have caught the imagination of youths in the Northeastern region and it is fast becoming an attractive option for the youngsters. PTI ACB SRY

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament nod to bill to cut MPs' salaries, opposition demands restoration of MPLADS

Parliament on Friday passed a bill to reduce salaries of MPs by 30 per cent for one year to augment financial resources required to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, with members supporting the move but demanding restoration of the Members of Pa...

Britannia Industries settles case with Sebi, pays over Rs 46 lakh

Britannia Industries has paid over Rs 46 lakh towards settlement charge to markets regulator Sebi to settle a case of alleged failure to carry out due diligence before giving effect to transmission of shares and issuance of demand draft. Br...

PGCIL did not recover Rs 6,853 cr relinquishment charges from customers: CAG

State-run Power Grid Corporation did not recover Rs 6,853.43 crore from customers for relinquishing long-term access to transmission network which resulted in higher electricity tariff, a CAG report has flagged. The Comptroller and Auditor ...

Beirut-born singer Mika to livestream concert for blast victims

Beirut-born pop star Mika will livestream a concert this weekend to raise funds for victims of the Aug. 4 port blast in the Lebanese capital, and Mexican actress Salma Hayek and Australian singer Kylie Minogue are among those joining in.Som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020