MSRTC to operate special buses for women govt staff in MMR

The Maharashtra State RoadTransport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate special buses forwomen government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Regionfrom Monday, transport minister Anil Parab said

Parab, who is the chairman of MSRTC, tweeted on Fridaythat a special bus will be run for women government employeesfrom Panvel, Virar and Dombivli on an experimental basis, andmore services will be added depending upon the response

Government employees and others who travel to Mumbaifrom surrounding satellite towns have to be dependent onbuses as suburban train services have been curtailed in viewof the coronavirus pandemic.