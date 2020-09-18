Left Menu
Development News Edition

DHFL seeks loan dues of Rs 112 cr from Pune-based realtor, guarantors

Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) has issued a demand notice for loan overdues of over Rs 112 crore from Pune-based Landscape Realty and its guarantors, which include entities and individuals linked to the 187-year-old PNG Jewellers, a popular chain of gold retailing shops.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 22:40 IST
DHFL seeks loan dues of Rs 112 cr from Pune-based realtor, guarantors

Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) has issued a demand notice for loan overdues of over Rs 112 crore from Pune-based Landscape Realty and its guarantors, which include entities and individuals linked to the 187-year-old PNG Jewellers, a popular chain of gold retailing shops. In a newspaper advertisement, DHFL said it has classified a borrowing by Landscape as a non-performing asset (NPA) for non-payment of loan, and issued notice to the company and guarantors, including corporate guarantors Gadgil Holdings Private Limited and Dajikaka Gadgil Developers Private Limited, and also individual guarantors Saurabh Gadgil and Radhika Gadgil, for paying dues of Rs 112 crore as of August 28. In a statement, Saurabh Gadgil, who is the chairman and managing director of PNG Jewellers termed this news as "fake" and alleged that his company's name is being dragged into it with "malafide intent".

The PNG Jewellers statement said the company is neither an investor nor a partner in Landscape Realty, and added that the developer is an "independent entity in the real estate business". Landscape Realty is based in the PNG House in Pune's Narayan Peth, as per the advertisement. An attempt made to reach out to DHFL for the notice did not elicit any response.

The borrower has availed a loan from DHFL and has failed to pay pre-equated monthly instalments (PEMIs)/ Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) of their loans to DHFL, the notice read. “…DHFL has issued a notice dated 28/8/2020 u/s 13 (2) of the SARFAESI Act to demand an outstanding loan amount of Rs 112,88,98,901/ as on 28/8/2020, with any further interest, non-compliance charges, incidental expenses, costs and any other charges etc, may accrue from 29/8/2020 till the date of repayment of liability in full,” it added.

The borrower, guarantors, and mortgagors have provided security of the immovable properties (secured assets) to DHFL, the notice further read. If the borrowers, guarantors and mortgagors fail to repay the outstanding dues within 60 days from the date of notice, DHFL will be constrained to initiate measures as per SARFAESI Act to recover the amount due, the notice mentioned.

The securities held by DHFL include a 14 lakh square feet plot at Pune district Maval tehsil which has a project by the name of 'Anantsrushti' where over 1,100 units are unsold, the notice said. "There is a strong reason for us to believe that this rumour mongering and dragging our name into this issue is done with malafide intent...these rumours are being spread with the intent to malign our reputation and hurt our business. We are not even borrowers of the said loan," Saurabh Gadgil said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-West Ham's Moyes prioritises defensive recruits as deadline approaches

West Ham United are still keen on signing new players and could potentially complete late deals, manager David Moyes said on Friday as he struggles with a lack of options in defensive areas. The Hammers have not added any new players since ...

RW Sprong signs two-year deal with Capitals

The Washington Capitals signed forward Daniel Sprong to a two-year contract with an average annual salary of 725,000, the team announced Friday. The Capitals acquired Sprong in a Feb. 24 trade with the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Christian...

Amid border tensions in Ladakh, China Study Group meets

Amid the ongoing border tension in Ladakh, China Study Group CSG, which includes important members of the government along with representatives of the military, met on Friday, said sources. India and China have been engaged in a territorial...

Woman injured as Pakistani troops shell forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A woman was injured as Pakistani troops engaged in heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district in violation of a ceasefire agreement for the second consecutive day on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020