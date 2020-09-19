Soul is all that matters: The all-new BMW R 18 debuts in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW R 18 in the country, marking the brand's entry into the cruiser segment. The much-awaited motorcycle invokes the history and iconic hallmarks of BMW brand. The all-new BMW R 18 can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from today onwards through BMW Motorrad dealer network.

The all-new BMW R 18 stands entirely in the tradition of historical BMW motorcycles - both technically and in design. The largest displacement boxer engine ever built is the epicenter of its riding pleasure. The all-new BMW R 18 is all about motorcycling in its purest form: instinct over mind, technology not for its own sake but as a way of creating powerful emotion. "The all-new BMW R 18 is BMW Motorrad's much-anticipated entry into the cruiser segment. Fans and motorcycling enthusiasts in India have been eagerly waiting for this day. The all-new BMW R 18 is a modern interpretation of motorcycling in its most authentic form. It seamlessly invokes the essence of the famous BMW Motorrad classics into the modern era while retaining a purist design. It delivers unadulterated riding fun with the biggest boxer engine ever built by BMW. Riders are in for a complete treat with the cruiser's presence, attitude and promise in equal measures. They know when you ride, emotion is all that matters, and the all-new BMW R 18 is set to win the heart and soul!" said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

The all-new BMW R 18 will be offered in two variants and the ex-showroom price is - The all-new BMW R 18: Rs 18,90,000The all-new BMW R 18 First Edition: Rs 21,90,000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST) (incl compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer. For complete peace of mind and to ensure that the journey of pure motorcycling continues uninterrupted at all times, the all-new BMW R 18 comes with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Roadside Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW R 18 The all-new BMW R 18 is BMW Motorrad's interpretation of a cruiser that continues in the brand's tradition and confidently exhibits the style of the times gone by. Its purity of functional and stylish design elements such as the double cradle frame, the tear drop tank, the exposed driveshaft and the paintwork with finely drawn double pinstripes are reminiscent of the legendary boxer from 1936.

The classically designed circular instrument with integrated display is enclosed in a metal housing with decorative chrome ring. The 'BERLIN BUILT' inscription on the face reinforces the bike's origin. The state-of-the-art LED headlights ensure superior visibility on all roads. The sickle shaped graphical LED daytime running light further enhances the hallmark BMW Motorrad heritage face. Starting from the steering head, the central frame tube and swingarm top frame tubes visually form a continuous line that functions as a central design feature. In combination with the swingarm down tubes, which are also aligned with the frame down tubes, this gives the new R 18 a distinctly flat, elongated and muscular appearance.

Superior ergonomics ensure a high level of long-distance comfort and an unadulterated cruiser feeling. The BMW Motorrad ergonomic triangle consisting of distance to handlebar-seat and the 'mid-mounted foot peg' position is traditionally the key factor that offers an active and upright seating position. The all-new BMW R 18 'First Edition' combines the classic R 18 look with exclusive equipment features in paint and chrome. The highlights of this special model include Blackstorm metallic paintwork with elaborate pinstripes in lightwhite, an eye-catching seat badge, Headlight Pro, Adaptive Headlight, Daytime Riding Light First Edition Pack and a 'First Edition' chrome clasp on the side cover. The First Edition 'Welcome Box' contains exclusive insignia, lifestyle accessories, collectibles and a prized book on the near 100-year history of BMW Motorrad.

The centerpiece of the all-new BMW R 18 is a newly developed air/oil cooled two-cylinder boxer engine - the most powerful boxer in series production by BMW. The massive 1802 cc engine resulting from a 107.1 mm bore and 100 mm stroke. It produces an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm. The maximum torque of 158 Nm is already available at 3,000 rpm, with more than 150 Nm available at any time from 2,000 - 4,000 rpm. This elemental pulling power is combined with a full, resonant sound. A single-disc dry clutch transmits the torque to the transmission. For the first time, it is designed as a self-reinforcing anti-hopping clutch, thereby eliminating unwanted rear wheel hop. The constant mesh 6-speed transmission is in a dual-section aluminum housing and is designed as a 4-shaft transmission with helical gear pairs. The gearbox input shaft with lug dampers drives the two gearbox shafts with the gear wheel pairs via a countershaft. A reverse gear is available as an optional extra.

In terms of the suspension, the all-new BMW R 18 sports a double loop steel tube frame. The rear swing arm surrounds the rear axle transmission in authentic style. The suspension elements deliberately dispense with electronic adjustment options. Instead, a telescopic fork and a directly mounted central suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload ensure superior wheel control and better suspension comfort. The braking system consists of a twin disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed callipers. Unusual in its segment, the all-new BMW R 18 offers three standard riding modes - 'Rain', 'Roll' and 'Rock' to suit individual rider preferences. In 'Rain' mode, throttle response is gentler and riding dynamics allow a high safety over slippery road surface. In 'Roll' mode, the engine offers optimum throttle response while riding dynamics achieve ideal performance on all roads. 'Rock' mode allows riders to tap into the full dynamic potential - throttle response is very spontaneous and direct, while Automatic Stability Control allows a little more slip.

The all-new BMW R 18 boasts a list of important standard features. The disengageable traction control Automatic Stability Control provides perfect control, whether the road is dry or wet. Dynamic Engine Brake Control electronically prevents the sliding of rear wheel by sudden closure of throttle or back spacing. Hill Start Control makes starting off on a hill particularly easy. Keyless Ride system replaces the conventional ignition steering lock. The all-new BMW R 18 brake system is equipped with the well-established BMW Motorrad Integral ABS (partially integral) that adapts the distribution of brake force between the front and rear brakes to the dynamic wheel load distribution and the load state. In addition, the dynamic brake light signals function warns following traffic in two stages when the brakes are applied sharply and in the event of an emergency brake manoeuvre.

BMW Motorrad has also collaborated with renowned international brands to further add to the diverse range of accessories and customization. Created in collaboration with Roland Sands Design, two different design collections of milled aluminium parts are available - 'Machined' and '2-Tone-Black'. In cooperation with Mustang Seats, high-quality, hand-made seats are offered in different variants for a variety of purposes. Developed in cooperation with Vance & Hines, a custom exhaust system is available in chrome or with a scratch-resistant black ceramic coating. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)