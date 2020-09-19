Left Menu
Development News Edition

Net direct tax collection dips 31% in Apr-Aug

The net indirect tax collection in April-August 2019 was Rs 3,85,949 crore, as against Rs 3,42,591 crore in April-August 2020. During April-August, the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.81 lakh crore. The Budget had estimated Centre's GST collection for full fiscal at Rs 6,90,500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 18:56 IST
Net direct tax collection dips 31% in Apr-Aug

The net direct tax collection during April-August was Rs 1.92 lakh crore, down 31 per cent over the same period of the last fiscal. The net indirect tax collection during the five-month period till August fell 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.42 lakh crore.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said net direct tax collection was Rs 2,79,711 crore in April-August 2019, compared to Rs 1,92,718 crore in April-August 2020. The net indirect tax collection in April-August 2019 was Rs 3,85,949 crore, as against Rs 3,42,591 crore in April-August 2020.

During April-August, the Centre's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.81 lakh crore. The Budget had estimated Centre's GST collection for full fiscal at Rs 6,90,500 crore. In 2019-20, the Centre's actual GST revenue stood at Rs 5,98,825 crore, against the revised estimate of Rs 6,12,327 crore.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Outbreak: National Health Mission staff go on strike in C'garh

Contractual employees of the National Health Mission NHM in Chhattisgarh went on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding regularisation of service. The move would hit health services in the state which is struggling with rising number of...

Ashwin, Rahane bring lot of strength, experience in DC: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the addition of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Ajinkya Rahane has brought a lot of experience and strength in the squad. DC will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the ...

As Trump holds back, tech firms step in on election security

Adam Schiff was in the audience at the 2018 Aspen Security Forum when a Microsoft executive mentioned an attempted hacking of three politicians up for reelection. It was the first that Schiff, then the top Democrat on the House Intelligence...

Bertrand Traore joins Aston Villa

Aston Villa on Saturday announced the signing of Bertrand Traore, who is making a move from the French club Lyon. Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Bertrand Traore from Lyon for an undisclosed fee, subject to international...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020