Left Menu
Development News Edition

MyGate to hire 300 people, eyes offering services to 25,000 gated communities by Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 13:39 IST
MyGate to hire 300 people, eyes offering services to 25,000 gated communities by Jan

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PT) Tiger Global-backed MyGate is looking to hire about 300 people over the next few months across various roles, including technology, business development and sales, as it looks to further strengthen its position in the country. The company, which helps gated communities manage their security and operations by digitising and automating manual tasks, currently serves about 10,000 residential complexes and is aiming to expand that to 25,000 by January next year.

Speaking to PTI, MyGate co-founder and COO Abhishek Kumar said, "We are in hiring mode as we speak, we are looking at hiring for product organisation, technology, business development, post sales organisation and those hirings are taking place across cities." "We are looking at hiring 300 people, and of that 100 or so offers have gone out and we are looking at 200 more across the organisation by early January," he added. Founded in 2016, MyGate currently has about 1,150 employees.

In October last year, the company announced raising USD 56 million from China's Tencent Holdings, US-based Tiger Global Management, JS Capital Management and existing investor Prime Venture Partners. Kumar said the company had deferred joining of some staff in April amid the pandemic.

"In April, about 90 people were supposed to join us and since we had already rolled out the offers, we honoured all the offers. We just postponed their joining by a few weeks and they have now been onboarded," he said. In view of the pandemic, the company has introduced a number of features like checking if visitors are wearing masks, helping resident welfare associations send advisories to residents about quarantined homes, among others, to help people stay safe, Kumar said.

"There was also a bit of a reorganisation we did during the lockdown as we could not meet existing or prospective clients in person during the lockdown. So we re-oriented our entire sales and customer growth team to operate online. "In June, we got back on track to our pre-COVID numbers (in terms of new client acquisition)," Kumar added.

Talking about expansion plans, Kumar said the company is confident about expanding its reach to 26,000-27,000 gated communities from over 10,000 complexes currently. "We currently offer services to over 10,000 gated communities covering about 2 million homes from across 20-plus cities. Majority of the communities are from the top six regions -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Mumbai and Pune.

"We expect this to grow to 25,000 communities (and 3 million homes) by January and further to 26,000-27,000 gated communities and 4.5-5 million homes by the end of FY21," he said. While Kumar did not comment on revenue details, he said the company is focusing on investing in strengthening its operations and further expanding within cities where it is present.

He added that the company continues to double down in all cities (of operation) across India and is ramping up operations in cities like Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Raipur and Bhubaneswar (where MyGate recently started operations), he added..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network to track COVID-19 vaccine

The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network eVIN system, which provides real-time information on vaccine stocks and storage temperatures across all cold chain points in the country, is being enhanced to address the needs for distribution an...

Over Rs 70K crore worth of loans sanctioned to discoms under liquidity package: Govt

As much as Rs 70,590 crore worth of credit has been sanctioned to discoms under the liquidity package for payment of dues by these utilities, Parliament was informed on Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May this year had announ...

Odisha records 4,330 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 4,330 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha, taking the states coronavirus count to 1,79,880, informed Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha on Sunday.There are 37,469 active cases in the state while 1,41,657 c...

Hefty fines for COVID-19 quarantine breaches in England

The UK government on Sunday announced new rules, which make it a legal requirement for people with coronavirus to quarantine, with fines of up to 10,000 pounds imposed on repeat breaches of the stipulated 14-day self-isolation period to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020