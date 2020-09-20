Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stock trading via mobile phones grows during lockdown 

Going forward, the trend of trading via smartphones is going to further pick up as mobile medium enables customers to have real-time access to key developments related to trading and investments, they added. "The lockdown witnessed a remarkable shift in trading activity from desktop to mobile devices, as the need for ease-of-convenience increased when multi-tasking at home," FYERS CEO and co-founder Tejas Khoday said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:27 IST
Stock trading via mobile phones grows during lockdown 
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

As more and more retail investors flocked to equity markets, trading in stocks through mobile phones surged during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, brokerage houses said. Going forward, the trend of trading via smartphones is going to further pick up as mobile medium enables customers to have real-time access to key developments related to trading and investments, they added.

"The lockdown witnessed a remarkable shift in trading activity from desktop to mobile devices, as the need for ease-of-convenience increased when multi-tasking at home," FYERS CEO and co-founder Tejas Khoday said. The growing demand for mobile-based trading is majorly among millenials, who are also first-time investors, he added.

Jaideep Arora, CEO of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said there has been a visible increase in usage of mobile app for trading. Online trading activity has seen a 47 per cent increase in number of customers during January-July 2020 as compared with the year-ago period. There has been a 91 per cent jump in the number of orders placed via the Sharekhan app, he added.

Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Upstox said modern technology has made mobile apps extremely intuitive and user-friendly, driving the surge in mobile trading. From analysing market to viewing charts and placing trades, everything can be done with a few taps on a smartphone, making it easier to trade on the go, he added.

Currently, over 85 per cent of Upstox customers carry out daily trades on smartphones. Around 75 per cent of its customer base, amounting to more than 1.6 million people as of August 2020, is in the 18–35 age group, which is extremely tech-savvy, he said.

In April-August period, 83 per cent of orders placed through Upstox mobile app were from tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Nashik, Surat, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Jaipur. Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of 5paisa.com, said, "We always have been a mobile first company and have 70-75 per cent of our turnover through mobile. In last few months, we have seen that improving to over 80 per cent".

"We see this trend only increasing going forward, as people have become highly adaptable to evolving technological advancements and would want to make the most of affordable data plans, convenience and ease that mobile trading offers," he added. Besides, mobile medium enables customers to have real-time access to key developments related to trading and investments, Gagdani said.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Three months posting at district hospital is must for PG medical students

By Priyanka Sharma The Board of Governors in super-session of Medical Council of India has framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MDMS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions shall undergo a compulso...

Heated debate on farm bills; oppn members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

Some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium, tore official papers, and heckled the presiding officer as they opposed the governments push to pass two contentious farm bills on Sunday without considering their d...

India's COVID recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh so far

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh 43,03,043 till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate tou...

Guj: 61-year-old COVID-19 patient kills self in Junagadh hosp

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patienton Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirdfloor of a private hospital where he was being treated inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district, police saidThe man, a retired government employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020