Delhi Police collected Rs 18.98 cr for traffic violation during lockdown

The minister said a total of 13,15,059 notices are pending payment and 5,59,610 notices have been sent to virtual courts. He said separate data for COVID-19 warriors in respect of above violations is not maintained by Delhi Traffic Police.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 16:39 IST
A total of Rs 18.98 crore was collected by Delhi Police for traffic violations in the first two months of the coronavirus-lockdown, the government said on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha said notices in respect of motorists who were captured by the automated system of cameras for red light or stop line or over speeding violations were sent to the registered owners of the motor vehicles through SMS on the mobile number registered in VAHAN database.

"During the period from March 25, 2020, to May 31, 2020, an amount of Rs 18.98 crore has been collected against 1,29,932 notices issued for traffic violations," he said in a written reply. The minister said a total of 13,15,059 notices are pending payment and 5,59,610 notices have been sent to virtual courts.

He said separate data for COVID-19 warriors in respect of above violations is not maintained by Delhi Traffic Police. Reddy said the Delhi Traffic Police has informed that during the lockdown period, out of total 37 locations where Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras are installed, at 18 locations signals were put on blinker or off mode for different periods owing to operational requirements.

However, Over Speed Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras were kept on the active mode in view of the safety of all road users, he said..

