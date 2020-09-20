WanderOn launches 'workcation' travel packages for millennial workforce

Start-up firm WanderOn on Sunday said it has launched travel packages for millennial workforce who are looking to visit places during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and carry out their work. With massive relaxations in lockdown norms, the millennial workforce is now looking for travel solutions that are safe and rewarding at the same time, the company said in a statement.

"Catering to this demand, WanderOn has launched workcation packages at a nominal starting price of Rs 650. The packages have been designed keeping in mind work plus travel convenience for consumers, addressing safety concerns over travel," it said. The packages consist of sanitized stay, meals and free wifi with fast internet access, including dongles for internet backup.

WanderOn founder Govind Gaur said, "These are unprecedented times which the world is facing right now. With the restrictions easing down, we came up with this new venture workcations, where we are taking care of every minute detail for working people." The company has made 20 destinations available and has already received 5,000 enquiries within a week, he said. The packages are so far being promoted through the company's social media and website, Gaur said.

"Workcations as a concept is going to stay. Most of the organisations have realized that work from home can be an easy option for them even after Covid situation eases off. We are receiving queries from organisations as well for group workcation tours with families," he added..