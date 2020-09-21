Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT Recycla brings processor to stop toxic e-waste going into landfills

IT Recycla’s e-waste processing plant and ‘eddy current’ separator is 99.5 per cent effective in separating out the materials containing these toxic substances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 21-09-2020 09:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 09:01 IST
IT Recycla brings processor to stop toxic e-waste going into landfills
“We promote ourselves as being so pure in New Zealand, but the really our approach to recycling is Third World,” says Ruscoe. Image Credit: Twitter(@ilo)

IT Recycla has bought an eco-friendly e-waste processor to stop toxic electronic waste going into our landfills.

CEO of the Auckland and Wellington-based company Kevin Ruscoe says it's a growing problem. Seventy percent of landfill toxic waste in our landfills is caused by e-waste, he says.

"The mercury, lead, arsenic, beryllium, chromium and cadmium that come from old technology can cause major health problems." These include brain damage, reproductive and developmental issues, and immune, kidney, nervous system and DNA damage.

IT Recycla's e-waste processing plant and 'eddy current' separator is 99.5 per cent effective in separating out the materials containing these toxic substances. Although not a new technology, the conveyor-belt based separator is the first in New Zealand.

Materials go through several shredding, shaking and sorting/separation processes. It uses powerful rare earth magnets to remove ferrous (iron-containing) metals, while 'eddy current separation' separates out aluminium, copper, plastics and printed circuit board materials.

"We promote ourselves as being so pure in New Zealand, but the really our approach to recycling is Third World," says Ruscoe.

"We have no centralised recycling like other developed countries. It's a national disgrace. I got so frustrated, which is why we bought the automatic separator, so we could to do the job ourselves."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Seven of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 59,260 cr in cumulative market valuation

Seven of the top 10 most valued domestic companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 59,259.58 crore in their market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerging as major laggards. The seven firms cloc...

Uncertain future for migrant workers, in a post-pandemic world

Gary Ryhhart, Senior Specialist on Employers Activities, ILO, by Gary RyhnartGary Rynhart When COVID-19 spread around the world, many migrants were shipped home unceremoniously or left to fend for themselves. Migrants have also because of ...

Essential Commodities Amendment Bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha today

The Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, 2020 and The Banking Regulation Amendment Bill, 2020 are among the four Bills that will be brought in Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing on Monday, according to Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister ...

Red Sox end 12-game skid against Yankees

Michael Chavis homered in consecutive at-bats and rookie Tanner Houck pitched six innings of one-hit ball as the host Boston Red Sox ended a 12-game losing streak to the New York Yankees with a 10-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020