Partial lockdown lifted in Aizawl

The Mizoram government has lifted the partial lockdown from the Aizawl city area, an official said on Monday. The partial lockdown which was imposed in Aizawl city area on September 10 to contain the spread of COVID-19 was lifted on Sunday midnight, the official said.

The state government on Sunday also issued a modification to a clause in the unlock guidelines according to which three entry or exit points at Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state border with Tripura will be opened 24x7 for vehicles carrying commodities and passengers. Earlier, the three entry points - Vairengte, Bairabi and Kanhmun were opened for passenger carrying vehicles only on Monday, Thursday and Saturday between 6 am to 2 pm.

In cases of Lengpui airport, it will be opened every day for cargo flights. However, arrangement for operation of passenger flights will be made by civil aviation wing of the General Administration Department in consultation with the operating airlines, the order said.