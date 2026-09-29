IBA Welcomes BRICS Focus on Circular Economy and Sustainable Waste Management

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 29: The Indian Beverage Association (IBA), representing manufacturers across India's non-alcoholic beverage sector, has assured its full support to the sustainability commitments outlined in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, particularly its emphasis on integrated waste management, material circularity, and resource efficiency.

"The Declaration's recognition of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), eco-design, and sustainable public procurement as national policy instruments reflects a direction the beverage industry in India has already embraced," said IBA Secretary General Dr. Gunveena Chadha. "Our members have invested significantly in packaging redesign, lightweighting, and PET collection and recycling systems, and we see this Declaration as a strong endorsement of this continued journey," she added.

Dr Chadha outlined that India's beverage industry has been an early adopter of EPR frameworks under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's Plastic Waste Management Rules, with member companies actively partnering with waste collection agencies, urban local bodies, and recycling enterprises nationwide. The Association stated that the Declaration's call for enhanced monitoring mechanisms and investment in recovery infrastructure aligns closely with ongoing industry efforts to build robust, traceable, and verifiable circularity systems across the country. The IBA also expressed support for the proposed Network of BRICS Institutions to Advance Knowledge Sharing, Research and Innovation in Sustainable Lifestyles, describing it as a valuable platform for cross-border collaboration on packaging innovation, alternative materials, and recycling technologies. "Learning from and contributing to a shared knowledge base among BRICS nations can accelerate the pace of innovation far more effectively than any single country acting alone," Dr Chadha added.

Additionally, the Association welcomed the possibility of a BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week in 2026, noting its potential to raise consumer awareness around responsible consumption and disposal practices. The IBA reiterated its commitment to working closely with policymakers, implementing authorities, and recycling partners to strengthen India's integrated waste management ecosystem, and to supporting national priorities on circularity as India continues to scale its manufacturing and consumption base.

"As an industry, we recognise that sustainable growth is only possible through shared responsibility — between producers, consumers, and governments," IBA Secretary General said. About IBAThe Indian Beverage Association represents leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers operating in India, working collaboratively on sustainability, public health, and industry standards.

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