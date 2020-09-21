UK minister says report on Johnson trip to Italy is wrong
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Monday he thought a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to Italy last weekend to baptise his son Wilfred was mistaken. Italian newspaper La Repubblica said that Johnson was seen in Perugia from Sept.Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 12:12 IST
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Monday he thought a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson went to Italy last weekend to baptise his son Wilfred was mistaken.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica said that Johnson was seen in Perugia from Sept. 11 to 14, citing a statement from the city's airport.
Asked if Johnson was in Perugia last weekend, Shapps told Sky: "Not that I'm aware of, no. I saw that story in the weekend paper, I think it's mistaken as far as I'm aware."
