Bill to amend Factoring Regulation Act in LS on Monday    New Delhi, S'

Lok Sabha will on Monday take up a bill to amend the Factoring Regulation Act that seeks to help micro, small and medium enterprises by providing additional avenues for getting credit facility. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the lower house on September 14.

The Factoring Regulation Act, 2011 was enacted to provide for regulating the assignment of receivables to factors, registration of factors carrying on factoring business and the rights and obligations of parties to the contract for assignment of receivables. "The amendments are expected to help micro, small and medium enterprises significantly by providing added avenues for getting credit facility, especially through Trade Receivables Discounting System.

"Increase in the availability of working capital may lead to growth in the business of the micro, small and medium enterprises sector and also boost employment in the country," according to Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill. On Sunday night it was wrongly reported that the bill has been passed..