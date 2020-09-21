Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall to 2-week lows as COVID-19 cases rise

European shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery, with a lack of U.S. stimulus also weighing on sentiment.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 13:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall to 2-week lows as COVID-19 cases rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery, with a lack of U.S. stimulus also weighing on sentiment. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was down 0.5% at 0748 GMT.

European indexes opened lower, with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 1.7%, at its lowest in nearly two weeks. London's FTSE 100 was at a two-week low, down 2.4% and Germany's DAX fell 2%. Banking shares slid after a media report on how several global banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades.

HSBC shares sunk to a 25-year low in Hong Kong. Investors are becoming more cautious about Europe, amid a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases. European countries including Denmark, Greece and Spain have introduced new restrictions on activity.

Britain is considering a second national lockdown as new cases rise by at least 6,000 per day. Germany's health minister said the rising new infections in countries like France, Austria and the Netherlands is worrying.

Investors will be looking ahead to flash PMI data on Wednesday for the first hints of how economies have fared in September. "Concerns are rising that the summer recovery is probably as good as it gets when it comes to the recent rebound in economic activity," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"This reality combined with the growing realisation that a vaccine remains many months away, despite President (Donald) Trump's claims to the contrary, has made investors increasingly nervous, as we head into an autumn that could see lockdowns reimposed," he said. The dollar declined for the second week running last week, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to keeping rates lower for longer.

It was trading less than 0.1% up against a basket of currencies at 92.997 at 0750 GMT. Seven members of the Fed will speak this week - including chairman Jerome Powell appearing before Congressional committees - so investors will be looking for hints to determine the dollar's direction.

The safe-haven yen was in its sixth consecutive session of gains versus the dollar, up around 0.4% at 104.185. Japan has public holidays on Monday and Tuesday this week, meaning volumes are thin in Asian trading.

The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.18325, while the safe Swiss franc rose against both the dollar and euro . The benchmark 10-year German government bond yield was down 2 basis points at -0.507%, with most high-rated euro zone government bond yields down by a similar amount.

The European Central Bank will review how long its emergency pandemic bond-purchase scheme should go on, the Financial Times reported. The European Council meets in a summit on Thursday and Friday this week.

Elsewhere, oil prices fell, with Brent crude down 1.8% at $42.39 a barrel at 0745 GMT, while U.S. crude was down 1.9% at $40.34 a barrel. Gold prices edge higher, helped by the weaker dollar, with spot gold up 0.1% at $1,950.93 per ounce by 0747 GMT.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bundy looks to rebound as Angels host Rangers

Dylan Bundy might feel like he has some making up to do when he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon in the finale of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, Calif. Bundy is coming off his wors...

Deep divisions as Afghan negotiators get down to details

The Afghan government and Taliban militants remain far apart on even the most basic issues a week into talks meant to end two decades of war that has killed tens of thousands of people.The chasm, not just on the predictably thorny problem o...

Arrested suspects charged with theft of rail infrastructure: SAPS

A joint operational plan to address theft and damage to essential infrastructure in the rail environment has continued to yield positive results.In the latest breakthrough to curb such criminal activity, copper cables worth a market value o...

Around 270 whales stranded on sandbar off Australia's Tasmania

Marine biologists were planning the rescue of around 270 whales stranded on a sandbar off the remote west coast of the Australian island of Tasmania on Monday. Government scientists said it appeared that at least 25 of the animals, believed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020