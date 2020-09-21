Left Menu
Lindiwe Sisulu issues directive for all verified invoices to be paid

The Minister’s directive is aimed at assisting struggling companies in the construction, water and sanitation sectors.

21-09-2020
Lindiwe Sisulu issues directive for all verified invoices to be paid
Sisulu said that all outstanding water use licences must be finalised within 30 to 60 days to stimulate the economy. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, has issued a directive for all verified invoices to be paid within 30 days.

The Minister's directive is aimed at assisting struggling companies in the construction, water and sanitation sectors.

Sisulu gave the direction to all accounting officers under the Ministry of Human Settlements Water and Sanitation, including water boards and human settlements agencies.

She also issued a directive to Acting Director-General of Water and Sanitation Trevor Blazer to finalise all outstanding water use licences.

"As the Ministry, we have a crucial role to play in revitalising our economy post-COVID-19. This includes us accelerating the issuing of water-use licences. For our economy to recover and create more job opportunities, businesses and investors need water use licences for agriculture, mining and all other sectors," she said on Sunday.

Sisulu said that all outstanding water use licences must be finalised within 30 to 60 days to stimulate the economy.

"We need to play our part in supporting our business community during this difficult time," she added.

The Minister expects a report of all outstanding invoices and applications for water use licences that are more than 100 days old within 14 days, with reasons why they have not been processed and measures are taken to address the backlog.

In an effort to ensure that the departments under the Ministry comply and render the necessary support to the sector, Sisulu has established the Ministry Business Support Unit (MBSU).

The unit headed by Nhlakanipho Nkontwana will, among other things, ensure that all payments are processed on time and that the issuing of water use licences is not delayed.

Members of the public wishing to get hold of the unit should direct their enquiries to MBSU@dhs.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

