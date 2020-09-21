MPL raises $90 million in series 'C' funding

Mobile Premier League (MPL),an e-sports and mobile gamingplatform, has raisedUSD 90 millionin Series 'C' funding, led by SIG and early-stage tech investor RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures. Existing investors Sequoia India, Go-Ventures, andBasePartnersalso participated in the round.

The investment brings MPLs total funding to $130.5 millionafter previously raising $40.5 million, a press release said on Monday. This capital would be used to accelerateMPLs position in the gaming market, expand its product offering, and grow its team, the release said.

The funding would also be used towards product development with focus on social functions such as live streaming, and audioandvideo content features. "With this, MPL intends to capitalise on the rapidly growing online gaming trend and become the worlds largestgaming,e-sports, and content platform," it added.