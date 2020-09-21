Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt. The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were contained, however, with last week's dovish forward guidance from central banks keeping yields stuck in narrow ranges and investors awaiting a clutch of economic data this week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:33 IST
Euro zone bond yields fall as rising COVID-19 cases unnerve investors
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone bond yields fell on Monday, with the German 10-year yield hitting a one-month low, as rising cases of COVID-19 rattled investors and sent some looking for the safety of government debt.

The moves lower, of 2 to 3 basis points, were contained, however, with last week's dovish forward guidance from central banks keeping yields stuck in narrow ranges and investors awaiting a clutch of economic data this week. Investors are becoming more cautious about Europe amid a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 cases. Denmark, Greece and Spain have introduced new restrictions on activity and Britain is considering a second national lockdown.

The German 10-year yield fell more than 3 basis points to a one-month low of -0.514%, while the 10-year French yield declined 2 bps to -0.236%. Despite Monday's falls, core euro zone bond yields remain stuck in tight ranges as very accommodating monetary policy dominates trading.

The Financial Times, citing two European Central Bank governing council members, reported that the ECB had launched a review of its emergency bond purchase scheme introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis in March. The review would consider how long the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) should continue and whether some of its extra flexibility should be transferred to the ECB's longer running asset-purchase schemes, the newspaper said.

Many analysts and investors expect more ECB stimulus regardless of any review and the story had little immediate impact on bond yields. "We find this surprisingly early, but at least this makes our call for more ECB action in December more solid in our opinion," said Gilles Moec, AXA Group chief economist.

Spanish bond yields edged 1 to 2 basis points higher before turning flat on the day, with the 10-year at 0.287%. Credit ratings agency S&P Global Ratings on Friday revised Spain's outlook to "negative" from "stable", citing concerns about its policy response to rising economic and fiscal challenges, but maintained its rating of Spain at 'A/A-1' and market reaction was marginal.

Italian yields, which fell to six-month lows last week, inched higher. The 10-year yield was up 1 bp at 0.981% after last week touching as low as 0.942%. Attention will turn to the state of the euro zone economic recovery later this week, with flash purchasing manager index data for September due on Wednesday.

"The euro area PMIs this month will be of more heightened importance than usual for the market. Last month, the PMIs signalled some first signs of divergence occurring in the path of recovery between member states and between sectors of the economy," RBC strategists said in a note. (Editing by Ed Osmond; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund may move $50 bln into U.S. stocks from Europe

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada while cutting its holdings in Europe, the countrys minority government said on Monday.The proposal to parliament follows an earlier recom...

Epidemiologist named new Czech health minister as COVID-19 cases surge

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis nominated a top epidemiologist to become health minister on Monday after the previous minister quit over a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. Roman Prymula, who helped lead the central European countrys res...

9stacks Signs Ace Cricketer Suresh Raina as a Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir9stacks, Indias fastest growing online poker platform today announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer - Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador. The partnership will see the cricketer in the b...

Modi govt sometimes blames god, sometimes people, but not its 'misrule': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over Union Minister Harsh Vardhans remarks that peoples irresponsible behaviour has resulted in a surge in COVID-19 spread, saying the Modi governments blind arrogance sometimes bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020