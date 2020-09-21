Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI Life inks pact with Yes Bank to sell insurance policies

The combined synergies of SBI Life's innovative product suite, industry expertise and Yes Bank's strong customer connect, will immensely benefit the customers," Pental said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:39 IST
SBI Life inks pact with Yes Bank to sell insurance policies

SBI Life Insurance on Monday said it has signed bancassurance agreement with Yes Bank to offer a comprehensive bouquet of life insurance solutions to the bank's customers across the country. As part of the partnership, SBI Life's diverse range of individual and group insurance solutions will be offered to the customers of Yes Bank through the bank’s branches spread across 28 states and 8 Union Territories in India.

SBI Life's extensive product portfolio coupled with the bank's digital capabilities and widespread presence will ensure easy accessibility of life insurance to the customers. The agreement was signed by Rajan Pental, Global Head - Retail Banking, Yes Bank and AVS Sivaramakrishna, Regional Director-Mumbai region, SBI Life Insurance, in the presence of Mahesh Kumar Sharma, MD & CEO, SBI Life and Ravi Krishnamurthy, President-Zone 1, SBI Life, among others.

"With this partnership with Yes Bank, we aim to provide financial security for consumers and further reduce the protection gap in India. We are extremely delighted to embark on this journey together and look forward to the alliance for opening up new avenues of growth," Krishnamurthy said. He said the life insurer is relentlessly moving towards strengthening its distribution channels by establishing strategic associations with banks, corporate agents, brokers, insurance marketing firms etc and will continue to make every effort in making insurance easily accessible to all.

"This partnership is a great opportunity for us to deepen our customer connects, empowering them to stay in control while fulfilling their evolving insurance needs. The combined synergies of SBI Life's innovative product suite, industry expertise and Yes Bank's strong customer connect, will immensely benefit the customers," Pental said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund may move $50 bln into U.S. stocks from Europe

Norways 1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund should shift more assets into the United States and Canada while cutting its holdings in Europe, the countrys minority government said on Monday.The proposal to parliament follows an earlier recom...

Epidemiologist named new Czech health minister as COVID-19 cases surge

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis nominated a top epidemiologist to become health minister on Monday after the previous minister quit over a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. Roman Prymula, who helped lead the central European countrys res...

9stacks Signs Ace Cricketer Suresh Raina as a Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir9stacks, Indias fastest growing online poker platform today announced the signing of world-class performer and cricketer - Suresh Raina as its Brand Ambassador. The partnership will see the cricketer in the b...

Modi govt sometimes blames god, sometimes people, but not its 'misrule': Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over Union Minister Harsh Vardhans remarks that peoples irresponsible behaviour has resulted in a surge in COVID-19 spread, saying the Modi governments blind arrogance sometimes bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020